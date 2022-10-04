Keeping up with the latest on the App Store can be daunting, as rapid-fire release of new applications designed to make your life easier – or complicate it further – seems to occur on the daily. And while one could easily argue in equal measure whether technology has heralded the demise of our species or that it will be our saving grace, it’s safe to say that some of the nifty apps available to us are quite handy sometimes.
My wife and I are avid hikers, backpackers, and aficionados of nature. It’s a big reason we settled on the Western Slope, which offers a multitude of outdoor opportunities within a stone’s throw of our front door. Over the last few years, our homescreens have become increasingly crowded with applications we use when we’re out and about.in the woods. I thought I would share a few personal reviews of some of our favorites.
“Seek” is the first app that came to mind when I was contemplating this segment. When we’re on the trail, I often find the reason my wife has lagged so far behind is because she is discovering the benefits of the squaw tea plant or confirming that, indeed, that was a monarch butterfly and they are actually found in Western Colorado. This plant and animal identification app is user friendly and is known for giving very accurate results.
Published by iNaturalist, “Seek” uses image-recognition technology powered by some serious data collection stored on their servers. Users simply point the camera at a plant, fungi, insect, bird or bear (careful with that last one) and a host of data, including its scientific name, attributes and more, is presented to users - even in the field, far away from a wifi connection. It’s great for novice mushroom hunters who don’t wish to spend the next seven hours in an altered state or just for curious-minded adventurers who simply want to know more about the world around them.
“Seek” is available for both Apple and Android users and, at the time of this review, is still absolutely free to use. With excellent ratings on the App Store and Google Play, it’s well worth the free download for lovers of nature. It’s an excellent app for kids, who can earn badges through identification, encouraging young citizen science no matter where they live. The database covers flora and fauna worldwide, also making it the perfect companion for vacations in foreign lands.
The Seek app has been dubbed a Pokémon Go or Shazam for nature. If you don’t know what either of those things are, try and keep up. I’m doing my best, although it gets tougher by the year. I hope you find this, and future app reviews helpful in deciding what to make room for on your own new-fangled talkie machines. “Seek” is one of our favorites. It’s fun, it’s free, and it’s packed full of knowledge – something we can never have enough of.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.