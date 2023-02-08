Like most of you reading this piece, my wife and I live in a rural community, and we would not choose any other lifestyle. However, sometimes the urge to roam sets in, and we find ourselves in unfamiliar urban landscapes. Navigating through cities, especially in other countries, can be challenging. We personally forego car rental whenever possible, instead relying on the public transportation and ride-share opportunities available in the area. We’ve learned that peer-to-peer experiences are not only more cost-effective, but our interactions with drivers operating ride-share vehicles have been overwhelmingly positive and often present unseen opportunities for memorable experiences.
By 2020, Uber had established a footprint in most major (and mid-sized) cities in the United States. Other ride-share offerings like Lyft (and a host of other start-ups), as well as peer-to-peer experiences like Turo (which lets you “rent” personal vehicles from participants) have also made their presence known in urban areas. These services have transformed urban transportation options in cities and put the once dominant taxi cab operations, which have served riders since the 1800s, on the defense. The result has even created a good deal of animosity between cab drivers and Uber drivers, and it’s often best to understand the social rules in each area.
While both Uber and taxis charge riders based on time and distance traveled, some very noticeable differences make choosing between the two a no-brainer for us. The Uber app offers passengers an estimated total cost, gives you real-time arriving drivers' locations, and takes your payment with a simple interface. Meanwhile, antiquated taxi companies are usually still contacted via phone or WhatsApp numbers. The only reason they still seem viable in large cities is that hailing them on the spot is still a simple prospect considering the sheer number of yellow cars on the city streets.
Safety is and should be, foremost when it comes to getting into a stranger’s car, but when the brass tacks are revealed, the difference in safety ratings is negligible. While Uber has been under scrutiny for accusations of sexual assault, there is little public data available beyond accusatory articles, and the company has taken several initiatives to increase safety in recent years. Concerns over the safety of taxi rides are nothing new. Using common sense in both situations would seem like the most logical tactic to ensure safe conditions for passengers.
While both ride-share options and taxi services use similar metrics for determining price, including time and distance, they charge you differently based on traffic flow and time of day. The bottom line is that in an apple-to-apple comparison between taxi fares and the cost for an Uber X ride (Uber’s standard ride) consistently places Uber on the right side of passenger-friendly pricing.
While the comparisons mentioned above may be enough to make decisions the next time you need a ride in an unfamiliar city, the personal factor is the one that trumps all others for us. Our experiences with taxi drivers, both in the United States and Mexico, have been unmemorable at best and unpleasant at worst. While all experiences are subjective and subject to fate as well, ours have been overwhelmingly positive nearly every time we have used Uber or other ride-share drivers to get us to our destination.
What better source could visitors use to discover the secret places of cities than the people who live there? And while one could argue that cab drivers also live in the cities, working as free agents makes Uber drivers happier people willing to share the best places to visit and, most importantly, to eat in town. We have had drivers change their plans to accommodate our spur-of-the-moment adventures, invite us to join them on fishing trips, take us to the most remote locations, stow our luggage for the day, take us to the best, undiscovered taco shops, and insist on buying us lunch. We’ve even been invited to their homes. Some of the people we met behind the wheel who have befriended us, we consider friends to this day, and we still keep in touch with them years later.
Traveling to the city and especially to other countries should be experienced on a personal level. It should be exciting and a little bit frightening in a thoughtful embrace of the unknown. Meeting kind people willing to share their cities presents unique opportunities to have memorable experiences and realizing that there are people who will look out for other people everywhere, because it is the human thing to do is priceless knowledge. Of course, you can still rent a car, but your chances of finding the best tacos in town this way are slim to none.
