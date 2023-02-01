It’s hard not to notice the new sign on Bridge Street in Hotchkiss. The iconic cat face conjures up images from childhood of the 4th of July and firecrackers with a very similar logo across the pack. Black Cat Pizza is an explosion of flavor. Owners Dan and Angela have created an entirely new and inviting space from a tired building and happened to have snagged one of the most renowned pizza chefs in Western Colorado to take up residency in the kitchen.
Dan Beekhuizen and his partner Angela Martin-Beekhuizen moved to the Western Slope in September of 2019, just in time to settle in before COVID turned everything upside down. They purchased a 70-acre cattle ranch on Rogers Mesa and started looking for the perfect opportunity to open a restaurant in nearby Hotchkiss. The space, formerly known as Tuckers – and many other incarnations before, happened to be for sale.
Dan and Angela purchased the building in January of 2022. While the initial inspection came back on the positive side, they soon learned the secrets old buildings hide, and what started as an intention to do a light remodel quickly turned into a floor-to-ceiling gut and rebuild. With plans in place for the establishment, they began the hunt for a head chef for their endeavor. Enter Jeff Graceffa. Jeff’s humble beginnings as a chef started with the Secret Stash – the wildly popular and unique destination pizza joint in Crested Butte. Jeff was a co-founder of the Stash and created many of the mouth-watering recipes that fans have devoured for decades.
Jeff’s first take on the offer to join this adventure was tepid at best, as he was a little more than daunted by the undertaking that the complete remodel presented. He passed on Dan and Angela’s offer the first time around. However, when he revisited both the space and the idea a few months later, he had a change of heart, and luckily for Dan and Angela – and anyone who decides to stop in for a pie or a slice – he signed on and hasn’t looked back.
Jeff sites one reason for moving to the North Fork Valley was that he was drawn to a community on the cusp of good change and positive growth. Jeff, Dan and Angela all share the same vision to offer something positive to the community that has welcomed them with open arms. Living in the breadbasket of the North Fork, they also want to take advantage of all the valley has to offer, and they are sourcing as many local ingredients as possible.
The recipe for the dough at Black Cat Pizza is singular to the pizza shop. Their flour is milled at Mountain Oven and grown on Rogers Mesa. Jeff is proud of this fact and claims that the backbone of the entire menu is tied to local produce. He hasn’t made it easy to choose from the signature pies, as a host of unique toppings and flavor combinations assault you from the menu. Although Black Cat offers a very pizza-forward menu, Jeff also puts together several tasty salads, bold hot wings, and more – all served with the Black Cat signature twist. Both whole pies and slices will be cranked out of the new Sierra pizza oven that is built for handling a crowd.
You won’t find blaring televisions in the dining room. Dan and Angela have created a family-friendly atmosphere and offer an overflow dining room for parties, meetings and special events. Phase two of the remodel will be complete by summer 2023, and will present a sizable covered beer garden with a full bar in the back of the building. As for now, beer and a great selection of local wines are available in the restaurant section, which has been whimsically adorned with black cat caricatures courtesy of local artist Olivia Rose.
To the delight of everyone within a 100-mile radius, Black Cat opened its doors to the public, in defiance of superstition, on Friday the 13th. Their luck seems to be holding as the dining room has been full nearly every night since. Dan, Angela and Jeff set out to create a new destination restaurant, and the explosion of flavor cranked out of that busy kitchen each night has put Black Cat Pizza on the right side of the road.
Check out Black Cat Pizza at 221 E. Bridge Street in Hotchkiss. They are currently open from noon to 8 pm, Friday through Tuesday.
