On November 6th, 2018, voters overwhelmingly approved the establishment of a special district for the North Fork Ambulance. Just over 83 percent of Paonia, Hotchkiss and Crawford area voters said “yes” to the special district. By a smaller, yet still very favorable margin, a mill levy was established to fund it. From there, North Fork Ambulance formed two organizations: The North Fork Ambulance Health Service District (which uses the trade name North Fork EMS) and The North Fork Ambulance Auxiliary. So what is the difference between the two agencies, and what services do they provide?
When you see one of the neon green and white ambulances out on the road, the crew members on board are working diligently on behalf of North Fork EMS. Our EMS service is responsible for responding to all 9-1-1 calls in a 1,500-square-mile area over three counties, as well as maintaining three stations in the region. We have crew members on-call 24/7 who are trained on basic life support, advanced life support, and paramedic levels. The difference between our ambulance service now from what it was prior to 2018 is the funding.
For over 50 years, emergency medical services in the North Fork Valley relied on donations, grants, memberships and transport fees to be able to provide life-saving support to our communities. Over time, this model became less and less sustainable. “The formation and funding of a special district provides the core financial support needed to maintain quality ambulance service in three communities, upgrade and replace aging equipment and ambulances, and retain and attract on-call staff members and provide them with quality EMS training,” said Kathy Steckel, District Chief of North Fork EMS.
In addition to responding to 9-1-1 calls, North Fork EMS also offers a number of community programs including the Safe Sitter Babysitting class, the Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL) exercise program, CPR classes, community paramedicine, support at local events, and more. These programs provide preventative education to the North Fork Valley as part of the Injury Prevention Program.
North Fork EMS’ sister agency, the North Fork Ambulance Auxiliary, serves to enhance the quality of life in the North Fork Valley by supporting emergency medical services along with the health and safety needs of our communities. The Auxiliary is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that offers essential financial support for a number of programs. These programs include:
- Financial aid for ambulance bills for seniors, the uninsured and the under-insured
- Funding for health and safety programs including injury prevention classes for all ages
- Continued support for emergency medical services, EMS education and training
“Our most popular program is providing financial aid on ambulance bills for North Fork senior citizens. We help those in need with the portion of the bill that Medicare and supplements don’t cover. The form is available on our website to download or you may drop by the EMS office in Hotchkiss to pick up a form,” says Sue Whittlesey, secretary/treasurer of North Fork Ambulance Auxiliary.
We are fortunate to have not only a top-notch EMS service in our valley, but also a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting valuable health and safety related programs in our rural communities. You can count on a highly trained North Fork EMS crew member showing up when you call 9-1-1, and the North Fork Ambulance Auxiliary continues to be a financial backbone. If you’d like to donate to the Auxiliary, please visit their website northforkambulance.com or call 970-872-4303.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.