North Fork EMS – Stay Active and Independent for Life
Strength and balance training for older adults has proven to help reduce the risk of falls. With over three million people treated in emergency departments each year for fall injuries, fitness classes for older adults are extremely valuable to communities. In the North Fork Valley, over 20% of 9-1-1 calls are for people who are not taken to the hospital, but need help getting up after a fall. Doing regular strength, balance and flexibility exercises is a great way to relieve stress, sleep better, grow stronger, and maintain a healthy, independent life.
For the past year, North Fork EMS has hosted the Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) program in the North Fork Valley. SAIL is an evidence-based, falls-prevention program designed for older adults. In 2007, a foundational research study for the SAIL program was published in the Journal of Gerontology. In September 2012, SAIL was recognized as a Title IIID – Evidence-Based Program by the Administration on Aging, meeting the highest level of criteria for an evidence-based program.
The SAIL program is able to accommodate people with a mild level of mobility difficulty (e.g. people who are occasional cane users), and may be done sitting or standing. The classes consist of the following components: warm up, aerobics, balance exercises, strength exercises, stretching and education.
One-hour classes are held in Hotchkiss, Paonia and Crawford two times a week in each community. Classes are led by Elise Wages, Lindi Mereness, Medeina Ryan and Katie Hedley who have all completed the SAIL instructor training. Classes are offered for free as the program's first year was funded by a North Fork EMS grant through the State of Colorado. Donations are welcome to help sustain the program as we apply for more funding. See the class schedule below for details on times and locations. Please note that the Crawford class includes more intermediate/advanced exercises. If you're interested in that class, it's best to observe one first. If you have any questions, please contact Katie at 970-201-3423 or khedley@nfems.com.
Sail Class Schedule:
Paonia – Tuesday & Friday • 10 – 11am • Paonia Senior Center
Hotchkiss – Monday & Thursday • 9:30 – 10:30am • Memorial Hall
Crawford –Tuesday & Thursday • 5:30 – 6:30pm • Crawford Town Hall
*Note: The Crawford class is an advanced level class
