The night of November 17 turned the runway spotlights on designer scrubs and more at the fall fashion show at the North Fork High School. This is the second fashion show of the year, and also proved to be a roaring success.
Jamie Roeber, Creative Educator at North Fork High School, encouraged the students to produce the entire show from start to finish. Show director, Mathew Horn, encouraged Ms. Roeber to do the second show based on the popularity of the spring show.
The show highlighted workwear including scrubs worn by Delta Health workers, attire for KVNF radio workers and aprons worn by City Market employees. Hartman Brothers and Lasting Impressions were instrumental in getting scrubs, t-shirts and hats to students, so they could work their magic art on the runway pieces.
Several Delta Healthcare workers served as models on the runway and hand-crafted jewelry and other accessories were also on display at the show. The show was a smashing success and a fun-filled night was had by students and community members alike.
Ms. Roeber and the students wish to thank all the sponsors and participants who made the adventure happen.
