If you have been one of the patrons of either the Hotchkiss or Crawford libraries, you may have noticed they are both closed. The website says it is a temporary closing, but the date for reopening is uncertain. Both libraries closed the week of August 20.
“Our number one issue has been in staffing. We can’t find enough people who want to work for what we can afford to pay. We boosted the pay up now and are hopeful that we can keep the new staff that we will soon be training,” said District Director LaDonna Gunn.
She explained that the district has enough prospective new hires to reopen both locations, hopefully by mid-September. She expects the libraries to stay closed for at most four to six weeks. The regular staff will soon be in the process of training the new recruits, so they can hit the ground running. “It is our goal, when fully staffed, to have Crawford and Hotchkiss open three days a week and Paonia open five days a week. We are looking forward to reopening these libraries. They are important to the communities they serve.”
The financial status and staffing challenges are not new. In October of last year, the district faced a similar situation. In Crawford, the Friends of the Crawford Library came together to protest a possible closing. Its library has remained open until this past week.
The website for Delta County Libraries has a list of reasons why the two locations are closed, and they include an inability to retain personnel due to low wages that are a result of budget challenges. The website also cites burnout of employees, low morale, changing schedules due to staffing shortages, and more. By hiring additional staff, the district hopes to eliminate most of these problems.
While both locations will reopen, the money problems of Delta County Libraries will remain an issue. District management cut the hours of all locations last year and began restoring hours at the Cedaredge and Delta libraries this year after hiring new staff. Overall, since 2011, the libraries have decreased their (annual) hours from 10,306 to 4,316 and now, to even less with the closing of the two most recent. With the rising cost of living, they need to pay more to keep valued staff.
Money to support the libraries comes from property taxes in Delta County and the Maher area south of Crawford which is in Montrose County. The tax levy income is used only to support the libraries, and in both 2013 and 2019, a ballot measure to increase the levies failed. After cutting expenses, the libraries were still in a financial crunch, which, combined with staffing shortages, still made it unrealistic to keep them open. The district board estimates that in order to maintain all five libraries, it will eventually need to double the property tax revenue.
When LaDonna was asked what would change, she said, “We have seen an increase in property values here in Delta County, and that means an increase in revenue. Those increased funds should sustain us for the next couple of years until we do something else.” When asked if that would mean a tax increase on the ballot, she said the board has decided nothing on that topic at this time.
If you are interested in helping keep the libraries in Delta County open and thriving, use them! Get a library card, join the Friends of the Libraries groups and tell your friends and families. All of this makes a difference. For more information about the closings and to keep up to date on what is happening, visit the website at www.deltalibraries.org.
