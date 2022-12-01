The cornerstone of Emily Sinclair’s new bookstore in Paonia is singular and unique. She intends to focus almost all her energy on providing one thing … books. Even though other shops may have bookstore on their signs, the majority seem to only masquerade as a purveyor of books, while coffee shops and gift emporiums take center stage in an effort to attract a broader clientele. Emily plans to use her extensive knowledge of books and a finger on the pulse of the community to craft a tailor-made offering of unique and stimulating discoveries for readers.
Emily and her husband, who have co-owned a ranch outside Crawford for years, are no strangers to the Western Slope, although they have spent the last 15 years on the Front Range. Recently, all things became possible for a move back to the sunny side of the Rockies, and while talking with a local friend, the idea of opening a bookstore took shape. Before long, Emily was writing a business plan while finishing a degree in clinical psychology.
The way Emily sees things, the ideal bookstore could only work in a place like Paonia. She believes a place where a thoughtfully curated selection of books, specifically selected for a community that is full of writers and curious readers, is perfect for the North Fork Valley. In the span of about a year, Paonia Books was conceived and became a reality on Grand Avenue.
Inside, visitors can browse a wide selection of new books. Genres include fiction, works in translation, international and local authors, detective and sci-fi, poetry, some beautifully illustrated kids' books and young adult novels. You will also find a selection of unique graphic novels, biographies and historical selections, memoirs, sports, science and math, travel writings, and a selection of art practice and craft books. Accompanying the latter picks will be inexpensive and accessible art materials, including drawing and sketching materials, watercolors, sketch pads, journals and more.
Emily spent the majority of her adult life writing and teaching writing. She is a founding board member of Lighthouse Writers and has taught journalism, fiction, commercial marketing, and essay writing, among other subjects, at the University of Colorado and elsewhere. Because Emily loves teaching writing, the back room has been designed as a meeting room and classroom for writing workshops, book clubs, and a place for visiting writers to share their craft. She plans to teach some classes herself and claims that the best writing teachers she ever had taught students about themselves and their own humanity.
Because most independent booksellers have to stretch so far, they sometimes lose the thread of offering good books. Her goal is for everything to have meaning to someone in the community. One way she plans to achieve this is by showcasing books from small publishers that offer readers unique regional voices. She hopes this will allow folks to explore smaller industry publications aimed at special interests. Of course, her ideas of what people want will be redefined over time, but she hopes her original selections will be a good start.
Stories and ideas are the fundamental offerings of a good bookstore as far as Emily is concerned, and she plans to offer both in the books she has curated and in the classroom and outdoor courtyard she has created in the back of the store. Her goal was to create inviting spaces where people feel welcome to stay, read, study, journal and learn. And although you won’t find fancy coffee drinks or kitschy souvenirs at Paonia Books, you will find a focus on books and careful attention paid to the readers and writers of the community.
Stop by, find your next great read and dare to learn more about yourself at Paonia Books, located at 234 Grand Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.