The Town of Paonia’s draft Housing Needs Assessment and Housing Action Plan is complete and will undergo review by trustees and the 12-member Housing Task Force and Paonia Planning Commission. Consultants for Urban-Rural Continuum and Ayres Associates were tasked by the town with identifying housing needs and issues and developing an action plan. The draft begins on page 50 of the August 22 board meeting packet.
The Needs Assessment process, geared toward creating affordable housing, began in April. Three public Task Force meetings have been held to date, with a fourth scheduled for Thursday, August 31, 5 to 6:30 pm, at Town Hall. “This is the last task force meeting where public comment will be taken,” said Mayor ProTem Dave Knutson, who serves on the task force. There will be other opportunities for comment, including a public hearing by the Paonia Planning Commission.
Task Force member Linda McCone urged the board to work on lifting the water tap moratorium holding development back. “We can get started right away, and I think it’s very important that we do so,” she said.
“The next step in the process is the Housing Action Plan piece,” said Shay Coburn with Urban-Rural Continuum. “This is also part of the process where trustees want to have public input, as it’s the ‘what are we going to do about it’ piece.”
Questions about the draft Housing Assessment can be emailed to Wynn at stefenw@townofpaonia.com, or call the town at 970-527-4101.
Letters of interest sought for the board vacancy.
Trustees officially declared a board vacancy following Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Markle’s resignation on August 15. The town is accepting letters of interest for appointment to the seat until prior to the September 12 board meeting. The appointee will serve as trustee until the April 2024 board election.
Trustees unanimously supported naming trustee Dave Knutson as Mayor Pro tem. Mayor Bachran said that while the board could wait until after the election to make the appointment, she will be missing some meetings and needs someone to run the meetings.
Sidewalk fee
The board addressed the imminent sunset of a $3 charge tacked onto in-town water, sewer, and trash bills. Approved by voters in 2013 and active since January 2014, the measure sunsets in December 2024. It passed in response to the town’s long-standing ordinance for homeowners to repair their own sidewalks. Voters rejected a similar measure in 2011.
The most recent sidewalk work, 4,460 cubic feet of sidewalk repaired at a cost of $43,861, was completed in 2020. Due to expensive contractor mobilization costs, the prior town administration limited sidewalk work to every other year. Since then, costs have risen dramatically, leaving questions about whether $3 per month can generate enough revenue to meet the fund’s intended purpose.
The $3 charge, identified by ballot language as neither fee nor tax, generates roughly $30,000 annually for sidewalk repair and replacement; but does not cover new sidewalk construction - something the board may consider moving forward. The town has about $120,000 in the sidewalk replacement fund and budgeted $94,000 for yet-to-be-identified work in 2023.
Attorney Nick Cotton-Baez stated that a tax requires voter approval, but a fee does not. “There are some policy reasons you might do it one way or another. With a fee, there must be a connection between those who pay it and those who benefit from it.
Putting the matter before voters in November requires submission of an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) to Delta County by August 25; ballot language must be submitted no later than September 22, explained town clerk Samira Vetter.
Trustee and Paonia Tree Board liaison John Valentine said the board must consider damage to sidewalks from trees in its discussions. He expressed concern that if the fee sunsets, It will be very hard to bring it back.
“It’s a big mess at this point,” said Trustee Rick Stelter, noting that past development didn’t require sidewalks in the approval process. He suggested the board add the construction of new sidewalks to any future language. ”It’s a dilemma, but what I really don’t want to do is see this money go away and not come back, because the other option is that the homeowner again will become responsible for the sidewalk in front of their house.”
In considering the possibility of an election, the board directed the clerk to submit the IGA to Delta County and, in a separate vote, committed to discussing options and possible language at an upcoming meeting, with the caveat that trees are part of the discussion.
“We can rewrite this however we wish to rewrite it,” said Mayor Bachran. ”All we need to do tonight is to say, ‘yea or nay? Do we want it on the ballot?’”
In other board business, trustees:
Voted to nominate Administrator Stefen Wynn to the Colorado Municipal League’s Policy Committee and to nominate Clerk Vetter as an alternate. CML’s District fall meeting will be Wednesday, September 6 at 4 pm at the new Delta County Library and hosted by the City of Delta;
Voted to appoint Randy Boykin to the North Fork Valley Airport Advisory Committee. The airport “… is home to many airplanes, and many other pilots fly in to visit and get fuel,” wrote Boykin, a pilot who owns a hangar and a plane at the airport, in his letter of interest. “I would like to see it continue to be a great airport (and) attract more pilots.” The appointment completes the committee’s membership;
Approved in its consent agenda a request for modification of premises to the Blue Sage Center for the Arts and a special event liquor license for The Learning Council for its first-ever pickleball tournament on October 1 at Apple Valley Park;
Reaffirmed its commitment to using Option 1 for the planned skate park project within the town’s parks system as discussed at the March 14, 2023, meeting and to authorize the North Fork Pool, Parks, and Recreation District to take the lead on the project.
