In this three-part series, HCS takes a look back at seriousness of Paonia’s domestic water situation, how we got here, and the steps being taken to remedy the issues.
On Feb. 18, 2019, President’s Day, the town of Paonia’s domestic water users suddenly found themselves without drinking water. A local emergency was declared, and a "Boil Water Advisory" was issued by the state health department, triggered by the low water level at the two-million gallon Lamborn Mesa Water Treatment Plant (2MG plant). Leaks discovered in delivery lines - an all-too-often problem that year - were repaired. But two large underground leaks went undetected and the tank continued to drop. On Feb. 26, with a few exceptions, water to the 27 private, out-of-town water companies serviced by the town was cut off.
The crisis would drag on for more than three weeks, involve numerous agencies, and cost businesses much-needed revenue; the response would cost taxpayers $178,000. It also placed scrutiny on the water system, and on the town Public Works Department, that would ultimately lead to the voter-approved moratorium on sales of water taps in 2020 that remains today.
The town now faces an estimated $24 million in repair and upgrade costs to its water system based largely on a 2020 draft study by JDS-Hydro Consultants, now RESPEC, to identify deficiencies in the town’s system and make recommendations. Town Administrator Stefen Wynn said projects and funding can be spread over a 20-year period.
In January, 2022, an independent engineer’s report cited numerous problems in both the 2MG and wastewater treatment plants that put the system’s continued operation in question. Today, the plant has been fully repaired, and back-up parts, often hard to obtain quickly due to supply chain issues, are on order, said Wynn.
Paonia’s municipal water capture, treatment, and delivery system is one of the most complicated in the state, if not the country. The town holds the rights to a series of springs on Lamborn Mesa that provide a year-round supply of raw water. Its delivery system, which serves some 1,100 active taps both in and out of town and another 416 taps on standby, drops some 930 feet in elevation - a big drop for a system of its size. It’s divided into eight pressure zones, each requiring a pressure-reducing valve (PRV) to reduce water pressure incrementally as it gains speed. “It’s a lot to wrap your head around,” said Public Works Director Cory Heiniger.
Because the entire system is also gravity-fed, said Heiniger, it doesn’t require lift stations to move water uphill, requiring costly, often problematic, high-maintenance water pumps and costly repairs. “Once you start adding lifts,” said Heiniger, “the [maintenance and repair] price just goes up.”
In 2015-16 the town replaced the 33-year-old 2MG plant with an ultra-membrane filtration system in response to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s reclassification of its raw water source from "groundwater" to "groundwater under the direct
influence of surface water.” The $1.65 million project was funded by grants and low-interest loans.
Paonia also owns the one-million-gallon Clock Water Treatment Plant located on lower Lamborn Mesa which was upgraded in 2011. In spring of 2015, while emptied for repairs, the tank’s floor heaved and cracked due to groundwater seepage, pushing it out of alignment with a newly-replaced roof. The plant has not been approved by the state to provide drinking water to the system since 2015.
Also in 2015, a scuba diver with CW Divers in Utah examined the interior of the 2MG tank, determined the decade-old interior lining was damaged and recommended a relining. That project is anticipated to begin in 2024.
In 2016, the town replaced 17,800 linear feet of decades-old delivery line on Lamborn Mesa as part of a $5.7 million system upgrade. Funds for additional water storage, deemed unnecessary by administration, were redirected to replace 3,250 linear feet of in-town water main.
But much more needs to be done to bring the system up to date and lift the tap moratorium, which requires an engineer to attest that the town’s infrastructure and water supply can meet its current and future water demands.
Last winter, interim Town Administrator Leslie Klusmire prioritized six water system projects needed to bring the system up to date.
Phase I, scheduled to begin in spring of 2024, involves the re-lining of the 2MG tank; replacement of 8,000 linear feet of water line, including steel, concrete asbestos and other irreparable water distribution pipe located throughout the system; replacement of clay and other irreparable wastewater pipes; installation of PRVs at pressure relief stations; repair and metering of springs; and installation of two, one-million-gallon storage tanks, one at the Lamborn plant and a second at the site of a half-million-gallon storage tank on Havencrest Road that was decommissioned by the town in 2009. A hydrogeologic analysis of the springs is also a top priority for lifting the moratorium.
Wynn, who replaced Klusmire in July, said the majority of the funding will come from revolving funds loans with a chance of 80% forgiveness, and include grants and other funding mechanisms. Wynn has extensive grant writing and administrative experience needed to manage the grants.
Water rates will increase, but not in the foreseeable future, said Wynn. Any increases, he added, will be done incrementally. And while Paonia’s water system is unique, Paonia’s situation isn’t, said Wynn. Many communities across the state and the country have aging systems and not enough in the budget to fix them. “This is something that any city or town manager in the nation is going to tell you: Infrastructure improvements have long been deferred for many, many years,” said Wynn. “ I would say that the number of repairs and needed improvements is higher than some places in the nation.” A municipality where he previously worked, he said, is facing some $40 million in upgrades.
Next week: How a water crisis led to a water tap moratorium.
