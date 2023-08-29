In this three-part series, HCS takes a look back at the seriousness of Paonia’s domestic water situation, how we got here, and the steps being taken to remedy the issues.
At a recent discussion by the Paonia Board of Trustees on the draft Housing Needs Assessment, resident Linda McCone singled out a comment in the draft: “Without affordable housing, Paonia will become a retirement community,” said McCone, who serves on the community task force involved in the project to develop an affordable housing plan. She believes that nobody, even retired citizens like her, wants to see that.
The need for affordable housing means the ongoing moratorium on sales of water taps must be lifted, she told town leaders. “We can get started right away, and I think it’s very important that we do so.”
Voters passed the moratorium in January 2020, following a February, 2019 system-wide water delivery failure lasting more than three weeks. To lift it, a licensed engineer must certify that the town has sufficient infrastructure and water rights to service all water obligations, current and future, without affecting existing taps.
The town serves 1,508 taps, with another 416 inactive taps on “standby.” Of those standby taps, 316 are owned by Mountain Coal Company through an iron-clad contract the town entered to exchange 400 out-of-town domestic water taps for water rights, with no specific time frame to develop. The taps were originally earmarked for housing for miners that never was developed.
In 2020, trustees passed an ordinance creating an advisory water committee to research town code and advise the board on reports, data, and other information, but the ordinance didn’t include addressing the moratorium. The board dissolved the committee in January, 2023.
Under a new administration, the town recently drafted a 20-year, $24 million plan to fix the entire system, prioritizing moratorium-related projects. If it goes well, said Mayor Mary Bachran, the moratorium will end by 2025.
A draft system-wide study commissioned in 2019 and published in 2020 by contract engineers JDS-Hydro (now RESPEC) identifies numerous deficiencies in the system and suggests solutions, but data supplied to the town related to the Clock Water Treatment Plant proved unreliable.
In prior correspondence on the tap moratorium, RESPEC acknowledged in a May, 2023, memo, that “... limited data was identified as one obstacle to providing an engineering opinion.”
In the meantime, the moratorium has stopped any new development within the town’s water delivery system, thwarted 16-unit development years in the making, and ended pending legislation for Accessory Dwelling Units, aka ADUs or mother-in-law units requiring a new tap or extension of a water line.
Former trustee Bill Brunner led efforts to put the moratorium before voters. He sees the town’s water woes through a political lens, resulting in numerous studies over many years, each recommending solutions that no administration would deal with due to costs.
“It’s an expensive problem to fix for such a small town,” said Brunner. If the town’s fix ends up costing $30 million, spread over 30 years, he calculates a cost of $41 per month per tap, not factoring in grants and other funding.
Brunner pushed the moratorium to force the town to deal with its water issues, but that four years have passed only confirms his belief that it’s political. He has zero confidence this will all get fixed. ”The situation,” he said, “is that another study says the same thing as the other studies.”
Brunner expressed that, “Realistically speaking, the town needs to prioritize water storage.” Calling the town’s plan a bandaid solution, Brunner said, “All the fixes mean nothing when the springs stop flowing. You have to have water storage.”
He also sees the moratorium as creating gentrification, amplified by remote workers escaping the city. Locals are being squeezed out due to high housing costs, and Paonia’s small-town quality of life is vanishing.
The moratorium hit when Paonia’s real estate market was in flux, and affordable housing was vanishing. “I was in pretty much in constant conversation with various parties over not being able to build because of the moratorium,” said former interim town administrator Leslie Klusmire via email.
“It obviously has stifled growth in an already tight market,” said Mike Jackson, broker/owner of WesternColoradoRealty.com, who pens real estate columns for the North Fork Merchant Herald newspaper and his companies website. “This area has never had good tools to manage growth,” said Jackson, who suggested that limiting water is very effective at limiting development.
A prolonged period of zero-tap supply and no growth would inevitably drive up prices, wrote Jackson when voters approved the moratorium. Demand for new taps was small at that time. The town had no limit on sales of in-town taps, and out-of-town tap sales were limited to five a year, available only to water companies with approval from town trustees and a nod from the town administrator.
Jackson reports in his September column that of the 77 current residential listings, 23 are under contract, with pricing ranging from $100,000-$1,000,000 and a median price of $600,000 – a thin inventory that is largely unaffordable to the average citizen. “It has effectively put the breaks on the supply.”
One end to the moratorium could be through the drilling of augmented wells. According to the Colorado Division of Water Resources, augmentation plans allow for flexibility and maximum utilization of water while protecting senior rights in over-appropriated stream systems throughout Colorado. Augmentation plans must be approved through a decree of the water court.
Mayor Mary Bachran sees benefits in the moratorium. “It stopped and made us look at things,” said Bachran. “It’s made us look at what kind of population growth the town can handle, what can we actually support, then looking at climate change and asking how many people can we support in the future?”
Bachran hopes that current and future boards will draft affordable housing, accessory dwelling unit, and other legislation now, so that the town can say yes to this and no to that in a reasonable, rational fashion instead of just opening the floodgates and letting in everything. She hopes that legislation is in place when the moratorium is lifted.
The town has also contracted with a water rights attorney and prioritized projects that can lead to ending the moratorium, among them, the metering of springs, the lining of the two-million gallon Lamborn Water Plant finished-water tank, and a temporary fix for the 1MG plant so it can function while the two-million-gallon tank is re-lined.
Next week: The future of Paonia’s infrastructure
Tamie Meck is a longtime Delta County reporter. She was elected to the town board in April, 2020, chaired the Advisory Water Board Committee for about six months, and resigned in February, 2022.
