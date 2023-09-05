The Town of Paonia is drafting a 20-year plan. Like many other communities across the nation, its aging infrastructure is past due for an overhaul, and there just isn’t enough money to fix everything. If there’s ever been a time to apply for grants and loans, it’s now.
“We are in a great position to receive grants,” said Mayor Mary Bachran in discussing the town’s immediate and future infrastructure needs. “The town is in a better place than it has been in a very long time.”
Bachran and recently-hired administrator Stefen Wynn learned about numerous low-interest grant opportunities for water, wastewater and storm infrastructure under the federal 2023 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at a recent conference on the State Revolving Fund loan programs.
Wynn also brings extensive state and federal grant administration experience to the town. “That’s been my one big concern: having someone who knows all the reporting requirements and other things needed to administer grants and keep the town in compliance,” said Bachran.
The draft plan prioritizes six projects needed to fully update the town water system – and lift the ongoing water tap moratorium – at an estimated cost of $22-$26 million. They include:
- Redevelop the springs feeding raw water to water treatment plants ($1.2 - $1.4 million)
- Undergo temporary repairs to the inoperable one-million gallon Clock Water Treatment Plant to bring it online during rehabilitation of the two-million-gallon Lamborn Mesa Water Treatment Plant ($30,000-$40,000). (Future options for the Clock plant include raw water storage and decommissioning)
- Reline and repair the two-million-gallon treated water tank and repair connections ($1.8 million)
- Replace all steel, ductile iron, concrete asbestos and other irreparable water distribution pipes and install a pressure relief station ($7 million)
- Replace all clay and other irreparable sewer pipes ($6 - $8 million)
- Install two, one-million gallon treated water storage tanks – one at the Lamborn plant and one at the site of the decommissioned half-million-gallon storage tank site on Cresthaven Road, including bypass and distribution lines ($6-$8 million)
A 2021 draft asset inventory by contract engineers SGM estimates the water delivery system loses about 47% of its treated water through leaking pipes and unmetered water taps. That’s water not paid for. “Getting those losses down to 10% would be ideal,” said Bachran.
The town has contracted for a hydrologic analysis of the springs complex at a cost of $100,000-$200,000, funded by low-interest loans from the Colorado Water Conservation Board. The document will identify “recharge areas” where groundwater aquifers can be used to increase water storage capacity; analyze flow dynamics of individual springs and their relation to other springs; analyze water quality and possible contamination sources; determine impacts of current and future land uses on the springs; and identify ways to enhance water quality and increase water infiltration of the springs.
Future capital improvement projects include a $13.9 million upgrade to the wastewater treatment plant due to pending adoption of new standards for nitrogen, phosphorus and chlorophyll by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Water Quality Control Commission.
SGM’s asset inventory prioritizes projects for wastewater and stormwater lines, and assesses current infrastructure needs for streets, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and buildings. For example, it ranks 21 sections of in-town streets as between “good” and “excellent” under the PASER rating system for road conditions; 47 sections rate as “fair,” and 11 sections rate as either “very poor” or “failed”.
Water/sewer pipe replacement projects can dovetail with repaving streets, noted Bachran.
A 2021 tree inventory by the Colorado State Forest Service will guide decisions regarding trees in parks and public rights of way.
An intersection reconstruction project at Grand and Fifth avenues, funded in part by a $1 million grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation under the Safe Routes to Schools program, is planned for 2024.
In looking years ahead, Bachran said she’s “very encouraged” by the state’s support for “resiliency planning” in working with municipalities on changing environmental, social and economic conditions. Unlike some communities caught off-guard by sudden growth, the pause the water tap moratorium has put on development allows the town to plan for growth as the town updates its Master Plan and revises its code.
The town, citizens and contractors are working together on an affordable housing plan and are reviewing a draft Housing Needs Assessment and Housing Action Plan. With Wynn’s expertise in grants, Bachran sees hope for Paonia's affordable housing future. “I think we’re going to get such good data out of the housing needs assessment,” said Bachran. “With money available, I think we really have an opportunity to move forward and get some help for the working people of this town.”
The recreation piece of the draft Master Plan includes a revamp of Town Park and creation of numerous other recreational amenities including skate and dog parks. “We’re looking at how we can implement this in a feasible manner so that we can really up town’s amenities,” said Bachran.
“While we need these improvements now, they’re going to happen and be repaid over 20 years,” said Wynn. The State Revolving Fund offers an 80% loan principal forgiveness application as part of its loan package. “No matter how much we take out, there’s a good chance that that can be forgiven.”
As a designated “disadvantaged community,” based on median household income, job losses, unemployment rate and other factors, the Town is eligible for reduced interest rates on some loans. “We’re going to have to pay something towards that debt,” said Wynn. “But the plan is to structure the debt service in a way that will allow incremental (water and sewer) rate increases over 20 years.”
