I always look forward to June, and the summer solstice. It is the day my dad was born in 1933. I always remember it for that reason. This year, it marked just over a year since we moved to this incredible, beautiful part of the country and started a new life.
In the last 12 months, we have accomplished a lot. With a list too long to write, the most important thing is that we feel connected. We feel connected to the land where we have completed the first phase of building. We have connected to the people here in so many ways—from our church family to our community friends and even a reconnection to the other two families who also lived in Ohio and moved here close to the same time. It has given us roots.
And now summer. I can’t say that I am missing the four feet of snow that encircled our yurt for what seemed like months. Oh yes, it WAS months! Things we did not get to experience last summer because of our hectic work schedules and getting settled in, are now happening. We are taking time to enjoy the reasons we moved here in the first place: outdoor life, friends and the surrounding areas of the Western Slope. While we have found our special “likes”– Black Canyon of Gunnison, the Mesa where we live, the National Monument – we know there is much more to discover, and we are taking time to make those discoveries.
There are simple pleasures here, like our own garden, walking the nature path near the creek in Cedaredge, and being able to see the incredible night sky filled with stars that were not readily visible in Ohio because of light pollution. The summer sky here is breathtaking. Summer gives us the chance to just enjoy.
We may live in a yurt, but that doesn’t stop us from entertaining – one of the many things that we all enjoy. So how do you seat 16 people for a cookout? Luckily, Rick (husband) is a capable and talented carpenter who whipped together a 12’ picnic table in a few hours. We celebrated our freedom with a few friends and family on July 4th. As we all bowed our heads to say grace, we also remembered that we daily experience the freedoms that are protected by so many people.
It's only July and there are many more festivals, “days” (peach days, cherry days, apple days) of celebrations, and holidays before we say goodbye to the dog days of summer. This is our year to enjoy each and every one with the friends who have become family, and our family that made this move together. We plan to make every day one that creates a special memory-just because we can.
