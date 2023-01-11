Want to be the hero of your hiking group? Interested in sounding like a longtime native by naming every hill and mountain in your area? All you have to do is download PeakVisor. PeakVisor uses your iPhone’s camera and augmented reality technology to display the names and elevations of every nearby peak. It’s like putting a magic identification wand in the palm of your hand – as long as your battery is charged.
The app seamlessly melds state-of-the-art maps, rendered with high-precision terrain models, with a simple and effective interface that lets you explore the surrounding landscape, making exploring the trails, peaks, and passes of mountainous areas easy. Although it is a “health and fitness” category app, you don’t even have to leave your couch to explore the terrain outside, and no matter where you are, you can zoom in and out to get a clear visual of the distant peaks and read their labels as well.
A vast network of worldwide hiking trails is included in the 3D maps, allowing users to compose hiking routes that evaluate distance and project elevation gain. The GPS Tracker feature will enable you to share your epic adventures for bragging rights. And while several other GPS apps offer the same services, the 3D world of PeakVisor makes everything much more impressive – although more detailed and accurate tracking can be found on GPS-specific apps. Similar to other GPS apps, all of the data is downloadable and ready for your off-grid treks.
More than a million mountains and hills from all parts of the world have detailed profiles attached to them on the app. Their specs include altitude, topographic prominence, mountain range, what national park or reserve it may belong to, as well as photos and additional Wikipedia articles.
One of the app's neatest features is the ability to identify peaks in photos taken from previous hikes. You don’t even have to have taken them through the app. Just import your images into PeakVisor, and it will name the summits in the photo. Another fun way to use the app is to plan safe routes for hiking specific mountains. Just enter the name of the summit, and the app will give you the direction, location, traveling distance, and more information on that particular peak than you could ever want.
PeakVisor is like the Swiss army knife of outdoor adventure and has become indispensable to many beginning and expert hikers. It’s also extremely useful for winter sports in the mountains. Topographic 3D maps allow for a better understanding of the terrain and provide detailed info about lifts, ski runs, backcountry opportunities, and cross-country trails.
The free version is an amazing tool for learning mountains, and of course, a PRO version is available for a premium subscription. While some have complained of quick battery drain, the makers are constantly upgrading new features to improve performance of the app, and reviews are consistently in the five-star column. Be a hero (at least in your own mind) and check out PeakVisor on the AppStore next time you are preparing to head to the hills.
