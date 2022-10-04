North Fork High School Volleyball will be hosting their annual Pink Night on Thursday, October 6th, during games against the Delta Panthers at 4, 5, and 6:00 pm. The theme this year is “Fight for Hope” and represents a way for our student athletes to promote cancer awareness, as it coincides with the National Breast Cancer Awareness month. Proceeds from this event will be given to the Delta Health’s Oncology Unit.
During the volleyball games, the teams will recognize all cancer survivors in attendance.There will be drawings throughout the evening for small items, as well as a silent auction, soup dinner, bake sale, and the conclusion of the Beef Raffle with one lucky winner!
Each year, a contest is held between local high school artists for the best Pink Night design. North Fork High School sophomore, London West, was this year’s winner. London is a passionate volleyball player and artist. Her winning design appeared on teams’ uniform shirts and on all t-shirts sold through Lasting Impressions for the event. Shirt costs for both teams were generously sponsored by the Bank of Colorado.
The North Fork volleyball team would like to ask for your support in helping to make Pink Night 2022 a success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.