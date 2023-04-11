Thank you, Pink Warrior readers, for patiently waiting while I took a short, much needed sabbatical. As much as I absolutely love writing and find it amazingly cathartic for me, the impact of everything caught up with me and my body and mind made it clear that I needed to take a short break to regroup.
Chemo has changed my brain. In the last couple months I have felt very clouded and muddled, finding it difficult to process information. The “chemo brain” has made it incredibly difficult to think, making positive thinking something I have had a hard time holding onto. I felt like a shell. Because I believe in sharing both the ups and the downs, I mentioned on my Facebook page a couple of months ago about this and the feelings of just not really being ok. A very dear friend read the post and reached out to me with an idea for something she thought might help. It was the beginning of February, right before round five of chemo, and her idea was to try a type of neurofeedback (NF).
Neurofeedback is a specialized therapy that she does to help people with different types of trauma, which changes how the brain processes. She had never attempted it with someone going through chemo, but had heard it could help with the “chemo brain.” I was more than happy to try anything at that point. I was incredibly anxious about the next round of chemo and knew that if I could get rid of the fog, I would be able to process things much better. The day before round five, we did the first session and she was able to see that my brain was incredibly negatively impacted by the chemo and the trauma caused by all the stress and anxiety. The next day at chemo I was still feeling “blah,” for lack of a better word, and slept through most of that round. My mind and body made it very clear that I needed the sleep.
On the morning after chemo I was already noticing the side-effects. We had scheduled another NF session for that morning, and when she got to the house, I was not feeling well at all, going in and out of sleep and having a hard time focusing on anything. The chemo was officially processing through my body. She did a 45-minute session this time, and it took every ounce of energy I had to stay with it; however, being the stubborn mule I am, I made it.
The rest of the day was typical for post chemo; white-blood-cell booster shot, fluids to get on top of hydration, and bed. The next morning when I woke up, I thought I was imagining things. I felt great! I was more clear headed than I’d been in a long time and I had energy. Not at all what I was expecting. The NF was working and in a way neither of us anticipated. I still wore down quickly, so there was lots of resting, but Wes and I were able to have a great weekend together with the kids and were even able to go to a Superbowl party.
The following Monday we did another NF session, and this one went smoothly. My brain was being repaired, and my body was showing the benefits of that. I can’t even fully understand exactly how it was all possible, but it was incredible and exactly what I needed to pull me through. Since then, we have been doing one-hour NF sessions once a week and will continue until we know I’m firmly on the other side, with a strong brain again.
I began writing this piece two weeks ago, and within that time so many hurdles have been cleared. Let’s back up just a bit from there, though, and get completely caught up. On March 9 I completed round six of chemo, and a week after that I was scheduled to have a double mastectomy. However, God had a crazy way of having things done in his time, and put up some huge road blocks, so we had to reschedule surgery for two weeks later. I knew there was a reason for the block, I just didn’t know exactly what that reason was. It turns out that one of the reasons was that on the evening I was supposed to get surgery, our entire household was going to be stricken with some form of the crud going around. There was a lot of God praising going on at that time, as I couldn’t even imagine trying to recover from major surgery while everyone was down sick. I also realized that I wasn’t anywhere near recovered from that last round of chemo. As much as I just wanted to get surgery done and over with, we were not ready.
March 30 (also my dad’s birthday, coincidentally) was the big day. My bilateral mastectomy and axillary lymph node dissection was completed successfully, with 17 lymph nodes removed. Everything that was removed was sent to pathology for testing. Because the original cancerous lymph node was still enlarged at the time of surgery, we (my medical team and family) were all planning on more chemo having to be done. That was not something I was looking forward to at all, but you do what you have to do.
On April 5, Wes, my mom and I all met with my surgeon for my post-op appointment and to go over pathology reports. The cancer was gone. From everywhere. I am now officially cancer free! When my original surgery had to be rescheduled, the one thing I said was, “I wonder if God did that so he could have more time to finish killing off the cancer.” I will forever know in my soul that that is exactly what happened.
I am not finished with treatments yet, but I am finished with chemo and that is huge! So now we get to continue the course forward. Because of all the lymph nodes removed, I will be doing lymphatic physical therapy to make sure fluid does not build up in my arm and to train my body to use other lymph systems to cycle out that fluid. I will also be starting radiation in the next week or two, which will run every day, Monday through Friday, for five and a half weeks. Three months after radiation finishes, I will begin the rebuilding phase with the first of two reconstructive surgeries. I am fortified by the knowledge that I get to do this all CANCER FREE.
