Welcome to the first installment of Pink Warrior. This column was created with the goal to create awareness around cancer, particularly breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, half of all Americans will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in their lifetime. With regard to breast cancer, one in eight women will be diagnosed with an invasive cancer. A cancer diagnosis affects not only the patient, but their family as well. McKenzie’s recent diagnosis of breast cancer – upon her first ever mammogram – resonated with me. I, too, experienced a breast cancer diagnosis after getting my first ever mammogram ten years ago. Sadly, McKenzie’s and my stories are not that unusual (remember 13% of women will receive this diagnosis).
I have known McKenzie for many years and was both impressed and astonished at how open she has been on social media since her battle began. I thought, “What an opportunity to possibly let other women know they’re not alone in their fight by sharing this experience as it unfolds in real time.” I am honored that McKenzie is willing to put herself in the public eye during this very personal and life-threatening time. To all of the pink warriors out there (and every other color of cancer ribbons), we support you. Battle on! — Tina Walker, publisher
A month ago, if someone had told me I was going to be asked to write for one of our local papers, let alone an article about myself, I would have thought they were joking. Isn’t life funny like that. For the last few days, I have pondered how I wanted to start, and I suppose the best place is with introducing myself. My name is McKenzie, and I am a 41-year-old wife, mother and elementary school secretary in Cedaredge. I have two kids, one 19 years old and the other four years old. My husband and I have been married for seven years.
When I decided to take on this challenge of writing for the High Country Spotlight, I knew it was going to be daunting. Opening myself up to a large audience about something as personal as breast cancer is a big decision, but being given the rare opportunity to reach out to others and maybe, just possibly, helping someone who reads my story is such an amazing honor. I believe in transparency as well as how we choose to face those scary, hard things that life throws our way. I also believe in bringing those things out of the darkness and into the light, so they can be faced head on with positivity, grace and openness.
As I indicated at the opening of this article, we are already a month into this new adventure, so I will start at the beginning. One month ago, I turned 41. I had just recently had a new patient appointment with my new medical provider, and she recommended that I schedule my first mammogram. That was the moment I realized I was not as young as I thought I was anymore. October 10 was the big squeeze day. I had no reason to be concerned, I did not have any lumps, bumps, pains, or anything else they tell you to watch for. It was a routine scan... or so I thought. I was told to expect a call back. Most women get called after their first scan because no scan looks “textbook perfect.” Ok, understandable, no problem.
But there was a problem. Three days later, after another mammogram with additional views and a biopsy the day after that, October 20 became the day my world – and the world of my family – tilted. I had cancer. Two types of cancer to be exact, because two is apparently more exciting. My biopsy came back as ductal carcinoma in-situ, as well as invasive ductal carcinoma, and is HER2 positive, all which basically means my cancer is raging mad and fast growing.
Talk about a lot to take in, all in a very short amount of time. As per the usual, several appointments and tests followed. An MRI followed by another biopsy confirmed that my adventure had now turned into a battle. The cancer decided to go on a walkabout into a lymph node in my armpit. Hearing this was not terribly surprising news, as the lymph node was big enough to be felt by simple touch, but that day the news hit hard.
November 2 was a day full of a wide variety of emotions. I found out in the morning that my aunt had just passed away (never a great way to start the day but that is just how life is sometimes). I decided to look on the positive side, now I have another angel watching over me. The day at work was pretty typical with treatment-related calls sprinkled in. But during that, I got a message from a friend who has been following my story on Facebook, and that she had an idea she wanted to talk to me about.
This friend just happened to be Tina with the High Country Spotlight/Shopper. She asked if I would be interested in doing a monthly column about my journey. Being recognized in such a way was incredibly humbling. After some tears, I happily accepted. Shortly after I got off the phone with Tina, my doctor called with the lymph node biopsy results.
There had just been so many ups and downs that day and my emotions were all over the place. I worked so hard to be positive about everything going on, and that has not changed at all, but finding out that things just got very real and very scary was a heavy weight in that moment. Luckily, I have been blessed with an amazing team at work, who supported me in that moment by letting me cry and be scared, because I was scared. I am still scared.
What we thought in the beginning to be a minor little nuisance has now grown into a beast with claws and fangs. Too bad though, because I fight. As an Army vet, I was trained to fight the enemy with all I have, and I have an arsenal of strength as well as a troop of people around me ready to help me fight. I may not hit every target and this beast may knock me down, but I will always get back up ready for another round. Quitting is not an option and neither is defeat. So, here we go. Battle lines have been drawn, and I am ready.
McKenzie (Cowan) Jacobson lives in Cedaredge with her family. She is a 2000 graduate of Hotchkiss High School. Her dad is the cross county coach and a teacher at North Fork High School, and her parents own KC’s Kettle Korn which they are well known for at area festivals during the summer. Watch for the next installment of Pink Warrior in the December 14 issue of High Country Spotlight. #pinkwarrior #McKenziesbattle
