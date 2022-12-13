I would like to start this month’s column by saying “Thank you so much!” to everyone who has reached out since my first article was published a month ago. The responses have been so positive and uplifting. Putting yourself out to the public about such a personal topic can be such a toss-of-the-dice, you just never know how it will be received. The blessings of prayers and healing thoughts have been wonderfully overwhelming. So, thank you everyone.
As of this writing, I have had two rounds of chemo and HER2+ treatments and boy, has it ever been a ride to remember. Round one came out swinging and it felt like every punch thrown landed with deep intentions. I could go on and on about all the undesirable side effects, but that would take far too much room on the page. I will just say the infusion center was my home-away-from-home for a good two weeks, and liters of fluids at a time were my best friends. I have been blessed to be surrounded by an amazing medical team who worked tirelessly to help pull me from the darkness, where positive thinking was too exhausting to even entertain.
Thanksgiving was spent with family. I felt wonderful, and I was even able to cook some of the food which was such a wonderful feeling. The following week was spent preparing for the next round of chemo. I was even able to go back to work for a few days, which I had missed so much. This was also the time when my hair started falling out in impressive amounts at a time. A couple of days before round two, I let my husband know that it was time to shave, I was done looking like Gollum (Lord of the Rings for anyone who does not know the reference).
We made it a family adventure and let our 4-year-old help. She did a couple strips before crawling into my lap to cry. She was grieving for me, for the loss of what, in her little 4-year-old mind could only imagine, was the worst thing to ever happen to someone. I held her and let her feel all the big feelings that she needed to feel and told her that it is ok to be sad about it, but that no matter what I look like, I am still mommy and nothing will change that. I, personally, love the new look. It has made my mornings so much smoother, and I am able to stay cool much easier. I have always had a desire to go “GI Jane” but never had the confidence to do it. Thank you, cancer, for pulling me out of my comfort zone. After all is said and done, this is a look that might just stick around for a bit.
December 1 was round two, and as much as you think you have prepared yourself and your family, you really never can. Each round is different, easier in some ways and harder in others. This round we planned ahead for me to be off work for the whole week after to rest and recover. That was the smartest move we have made so far. Having the week to focus on resting and recovering was exactly what my body needed. In no way do I feel 100% yet, but I feel much better than I did at this same point after the first round.
I must remind myself that every round is going to be different and to stay as flexible and open minded as I can. We have learned that not only do I need to prepare myself as much as possible, but we need to spend the week before preparing my family as well. This journey is an emotional roller coaster, and I am not the only one riding.
Round three was originally scheduled for December 22, but we decided to push it a week because I want to be able to enjoy as much of the Christmas season as possible. This is exciting to me because it means I get one extra “normal” week. So, from now until the 29th, I will be spending time with family and friends as much as possible as well as getting my mind, body and those around me ready.
Victory Dance Time: We have discovered that the lymph node in my armpit has reduced in size and is no longer able to be felt by the doctor or myself ... YAY!!! This is confirmation that this treatment regimen is working, and working quickly!
McKenzie (Cowan) Jacobson lives in Cedaredge with her family. She is a 2000 graduate of Hotchkiss High School. Her dad is the Cross County coach and a teacher at North Fork High School, and her parents have KC’s Kettle Korn where they are well knows at area festivals during the summer. Watch for the next installment of Pink Warrior in the January 11, 2023, issue of High Country Spotlight. #pinkwarrior #McKenziesbattle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.