Buzz. Bzzt..Buzz … Oh, how I love to be a bee,
Oh, how I love to be a bee,
What else could be finer to thee
then to just be a bee like me.
Hmm, yes, yes … it seems to be getting colder in the eves, oh my,
what should I do,
than to follow through,
with the view,
of the few flowers left to me. And get storing the goods.
Hmm, there’s one. Hmm, yes, yes, what? Oh wait, yes, I remember this one. Yes, yes, it’s that blue one with the light grey leaves and it looks like it has purple flowers. I think it’s in bloom. Oh yes, it smells so good even when it’s not blooming, Yes, yes, I remember stopping by here earlier this summer thinking it was a flower because it smelled so good and it was only the leaves. I crawled around on it for a while looking for a flower, and it just covered me in its lovely fragrance.
Oh me, oh my, here we go. This could be the last show before the snow. I must do my best to bring forth the nectar. Yes, yes, it’s my duty to the hive. And this baby is loaded, I’ll be coated, and then I’ll tote it and be doted on by the queen. She’ll just love me.
Hmm, seems this guy has grown since I was last here. It looks as if some human has pruned it back last fall, and it sprouted out all kinds of new growth from that old woody stuffy... yes, yes, hmm. And now it’s like three feet tall and wide and has such a marvelous shape like a round ball. It seems very well suited for this climate, hmmm, yes, it’s quite the specimen of a desert landscape plant. I don’t even think this one gets much water. How does it do it? Hmm, yes, yes. I wish I could remember what is this thing called… hmm I’ll have to think as I get up into these clusters of little tiny purple flowers arranged in these little flat fans. It feels like mist on me.
Oh, hmm, yes, then there is this golden one over here with its light lavender flowers. And, it is just a little bigger than that blue misty one over there. But still so fragrant…oh my , how I try to just take one sniff, but I biff as I flit from flower to flower. How did it get here? Don’t fear, the deer don’t peer, away they steer toward the hay and stay at bay, over there because the air they smell. Their loss is my gain. Oh! how I love the smell, hmm, yes, yes.
I must insist, that the bliss, is in the mist,
And the taste is not of paste, I must pace and not haste
It’s for you, the blue, and the true meaning is too,
That it’s called a Spirea of Blue Mist.
Buzz, bzzt…buzz…hmmm, yes, yes, Happy Gardening Humans!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.