Ahh, the glorious season of spring has finally arrived here on the Western Slope of Colorado. How do we know? Because of all the fantastically beautiful flowers that are blooming amongst the trees and shrubs. Spring is the season when ephemeral (meaning they only show their faces in Spring like crocuses, tulips and daffodils) bulbs and tree and shrub flowers are blooming. What are those brilliant flowering shrubs, you ask? Let’s take a look a few of the lovely shrubs blooming this time of year.
Forsythia is the first shrub to catch our eye in the spring with its fantastic canary yellow flowers. Forsythia is a member of the olive family (Oleaceae) along with Russian olive, buffaloberry, and silverberry among others. There are many different species and the size can range anywhere from three feet to up to 12 feet tall. Flowers are borne on long gray arching branches before the leaves emerge, which are often used by small children and hippies for flower crowns (you don’t have to be a child or hippie to do this, though).
A few of the more popular varieties include:
Gold Tide is a low-growing, spreading type that reaches only 18-24” with a spread of about 3-4’. Works well in the front of garden beds and as a ground cover shrub.
Arnold Dwarf is slightly larger, growing up to 3’ tall and spreading up to 5’ wide. Used as a nice low growing border.
Lynwood is a more standard sized Forsythia growing up to 8’ tall and 6’ wide. It is often used as a hedge or backdrop in a landscape.
All forsythia will take a part shade environment but they like to be in full sun and will flower and grow more densely if they have it. Moderately drought tolerant, they will need a little extra water in the hottest part of the season. They can all be trimmed to hedge or shaped to a gardener’s desire, but prune them after flowering because new flower buds are on the wood that will over-winter.
In contrast to the brilliant yellow of forsythia are the rich deep reds of the flowering quince. Most of the quince we see in landscapes is of the species Chaenomeles (pronounced Kee-NOM-a-lees) and not the fruiting quince, which is of the species Cydonia or the Chinese quince (species Psuedocydonia). Although, at times, the Chaenomeles will produce a few fruit. All of these species are members of the rose family (Rosacea) along with most all the other fruit trees in our region. The fruits, when produced, look like apples, although they’re not quite as tasty.
Quince can be low growing to 3’ tall with some varieties that grow very large (up to 10’) and can be used as an effective hedge. There are many different colors of flowering quince that range from deep red to pink to white, even some that are light orange. All are drought tolerant and love full sun.
Some of the more popular varieties are:
Texas Scarlet growing 3-4’ tall with a spread of up to 5’ and deep red flowers;
Cameo with the same growth habit as Texas Scarlet but with apricot-colored flowers;
Pink Lady again similar in size with pink flowers.;
Toyo Nishiki which has pink, white or red flowers all on the same shrub and grows to 10’ tall;
Jet Trails with distinctive white flowers and growing to around 4’.
Well, I hope this has helped you to get to know some of your spring flowering shrubs a little better and enhance your springtime experience just a little more. Enjoy!
