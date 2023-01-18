Let me tell you a story about a tree. Not just any tree, mind you, but a tree of grand stature. She speaks the word “tree” and means it, every time she is gazed upon. A tree that defines the meaning of the word tree, with her grand crown reaching up to 80 feet high and 50 feet wide, she commands the attention of all who wander by (or those that go flying by at abnormally high speeds on the highways of Western Colorado.) She’s a tree designed for the lover of shade, for the bird of prey, for the romantic heart of lovers on a summer’s afternoon.
Her strength and power stem from roots digging deep into the earth’s crust, reaching for nutrients from the sub soil and bringing forth the life-giving organic matter, selflessly strewn in leaves annually in autumn for the benefit of all species within a breeze’s current. Blanketing golden sunlight upon the earth as she prepares for her long winter’s rest. The very same wind twists and turns her deeply grooved trunk to paint a picture of spirals and circles in her bark that add to the depth of her beauty. In her bursting forth with life she often grows as much as six feet in a single season, leaving herself vulnerable to the very same element that helped to form her beauty, at times leaving her broken and disheveled. But her will is strong and her determination drives her to endure the hardships of the desert west where she can persevere for up to a century or more.
Her preference is the lowlands, where the moisture of streams and rivers is abundant, but I have memories of her delighting in solitude amidst the corner of a field where the water flows after its journey through the fecund fields of alfalfa, bringing dimension to an otherwise sea of plains. Her heart is in her leathery leaves for they appear as such, less round than her sister Aspen from higher ground, although often times in her youth she is mistaken for the more timid sibling, the one who quakes, until her boldness expresses itself.
Some might say her flowers are insignificant, but others will disagree in that they are only dwarfed by the brilliance of her grandeur, as flowers are not always what make the tree. She has a brother and he is of the same name when spoken in the language of old, Populus deltoides, in there lies a uniqueness that is purely defined by the presence of male and female flowers upon separate individuals. His being groupings of green grape like bunches that fall to the ground when their work is completed, and hers only to reveal themselves as they rain down as summer snow seed wrapped in downy cotton, carried on the wind for many miles at times, for the wind is her friend, companion and servant to her seed.
From the Great Plains to the Great Basin she calls home – her name is Cottonwood.
