Oh, how wonderful it is when we see shrubbery with foliage that glimmers in the sunlight and creates definition through color. Often times, plants are lost in a sea of green that can make it difficult to define who is who and what is what. At times there are plants that challenge this norm for the sake of their own personal expression. This month’s plant profile highlights one of these players. The beautiful and useful silverberry (Elaeagnus commutata), is also known as silver wolf willow. This shrub, native to the Rocky Mountains from southern Alaska all the way to Utah, has a cadre of uses in the landscape. Let us take a look at what this lovely player in the plant realm has to offer.
A member of the oleaster (or Elaeagnaceae) family, this shrub, like its relatives, Russian olive, autumn olive, buffaloberry, soapberry and goumi berry, fixes nitrogen from the atmosphere through a symbiotic relationship with a bacteria in the soil (Frankia sp.). This shrub’s presence is therefore excellent for building soil. When aerial parts of the plant are removed, either by pruning or other means, it will drop the nitrogen fixing nodules that are on its roots and make this primary nutrient available to other plants.
Because it is native to the central Rocky Mountain region, it is well adapted to the alkaline soil and dryness for which this region is known. It is cold hardy to zone 2 making it able to withstand winter temperatures down to -30 degrees Fahrenheit. It prefers to grow in well drained, sandy to rocky soil, in meadows and woodland edges. This large shrub can reach heights of 12 feet tall and 6 feet wide and can be contained into a pruned shrub, allowed to grow wild, or pruned into a small tree. Because of its suckering habit, it is ideal for hedgerows and shelterbelts, to help block views, wind, and create shade and habitat for birds and other wildlife.
The leaves of this beautiful shrub, as its name suggests, are silvery in color and leathery in texture, and will hold on through much of the winter. In the spring, lovely, small, fragrant yellow flowers appear, giving way to silvery berries about ½” across. These flowers are very attractive to honey bees and other pollinators. The fruit are important food for sharp tailed grouse, songbirds and other wildlife including deer, elk and moose (for this reason, it may be necessary to cage young plants for protection until they can have the strength and stature to withstand a little browsing), as well as being edible for humans when fully ripe. In more ancient times, natives used the sinewy bark of silverberry to twist into ropes or weave into clothing or blankets.
Silverberry prefers a full sun environment, but will withstand a little shade. Overwatering is a much greater problem than underwatering in established plants, as this hearty species can withstand clay-laden soil, wind and drought much better than boggy wet soils.
In the landscape this lovely plant can be used as a backdrop for gardens of other smaller native plants like Potentilla, Pawnee Buttes Western Sand cherry, Gro-Low Sumac, Blanket Flower, prairie coneflower, flax and wild four o’clock. It can also serve as a hardy hedgerow to define yards and perimeters of ornamental or forest gardens. So, when designing your yard, be sure to include the stunning, native shrub, Silverberry and help feed the soil, the wildlife and yourself. Happy Gardening!
