Your life began as a very small seed. Some might say that you really began when you were an ovary and a pollen grain before you came together to form the seed that is you. But you know that the real living didn’t begin until you were deposited on the ground from the capsule of dried flowers from the parent that bore you, the one you would one day grow to assimilate. And you know that that was only the beginning, because it was the magic of the water that came to saturate you that really brought the life force out in you.
You wait patiently for the conditions to become ideal before emerging. Somehow intuitively knowing that your patience would be your salvation, for one miscalculated movement could mean a complete disaster and certain doom, the premature end to a potentially long life. Sitting through cold days and cold nights your incomplete embryo continues to mature, because that is the intelligence that keeps you from being mistaken by false warmness into believing that this is your time … because it is not.
Then the day comes when you begin to feel your fullness. The days are warmer, they grow longer exponentially and the sun is reaching higher in the sky seemingly every moment melting the deep long snow that draws you deeper into the fertile ground upon which you lie. You hesitate. You ponder the ramifications again of haste, and in that time the rain begins to fall. You recognize that the fragrance it brings is of a sort you have never experienced, yet somehow seems so familiar that something in you can no longer be contained, and you push forth the sharpened radicle (first root contained inside the seed) that is your first movement. Its tip pressing, pushing with the swell of water as it inflates, the nourishment (endosperm, also contained within the seed) that you have carried with you is compressed into this tiny magical ball. Cracking the shell from the inside, you find down, somehow knowing that that is where you must first go. As you continue to push through the now cool, moist soil that you will forever know as your home, the coat around you splits even more profoundly until leaves, not true leaves but special leaves contained within the magic ball as well (cotyledons), emerge in a triumphant parting to reach for the sunlight that is known to exist above. As you reach your “leaves” up, a stretching occurs (the hypocotyl) pushing you through the surface of the soil that will begin to nourish you when your first true leaves appear and begin to draw power from the sun, air, water and earth to create food for your own self as well as many other creatures that may rely on you for the life giving force you bring forth in your existence.
Only when your true leaves appear from the axil of the ones that traveled so far inside the magic ball, and you begin the process of food production (photosynthesis) do you begin to understand what it is to be you, to be truly alive in the moment as your destiny reveals itself. Inspired by your newfound understanding of how your existence is defined, you burst forth with brilliance, eager to reach your fullest potential. You create leaf after leaf after branch after branch, all the while creating roots upon roots, destined to live for decades. You stretch in both directions, reaching towards the sky and gripping deep within the Earth. Nothing can stop you. You have succeeded in your mission – in your destiny. You are one with all things … alive. You are a plant. Enjoy!
