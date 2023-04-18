With spring finally upon us, seems acquainting folks with the local fruit trees is in order. We are blessed to live in a region that is ripe (pun intended) for cultivating all types of fruit. Tree fruit is a great way to create abundance throughout the growing season. Let’s look at some of the details of a few fruit trees.
All the fruit trees that grow in our region are members of the Rose family (Rosaceae), they include apple, crabapple, pear, peach, cherry (both sweet and “pie,” which are different species), nectarine, Asian pear, plum, and apricot. All of these trees are grafted onto a rootstock that will determine their size: dwarf, semi-dwarf and standard. The reason for this is not only to control size but also for soil type, cold hardiness and disease resistance. Another reason is that to get a specific variety of any of these fruits, a graft must be made from that variety taken from another tree. For example, every McIntosh apple has the exact same genetic information that makes it a Macintosh apple because they have been grafted for decades. This goes for all the domestic fruits that grow on trees in the Rose family.
Some of these trees need pollinators of different varieties of the same species (i.e., apple to apple, pear to pear, etc.) and some do not. Bees and other insects are responsible for pollinating them, so the different varieties need to be in a “bee’s flight” proximity. apples, crabapples, pears, asian pears, plums and cherries (in general) are self-sterile and need pollinator pals. peaches, nectarines, “pie” cherry and apricots are self-pollinating, however, having two different varieties will increase your yields. To make things more fun, some apples will not pollinate certain varieties of other apples – same for the other self-sterile species. In general, you will probably be okay, but if you are wondering if the two varieties you want to plant will pollinate each other, you can consult a pollinator matrix chart before you plant. Also, you can plant more than two varieties and you will probably be okay. Bloom time is also an important factor, for example, Asian pears and European pears will cross pollinate, as will crabapples and apples, however, they often have different bloom times, therefore missing the opportunity to pollinate each other. Seed from self-sterile trees will not produce fruit that is like the parent tree because the genetic information is from two different varieties. With self-fertile species, it is possible to get the same variety from seed, however, unless you know a bee did not pollinate the flower from the piece of fruit you are eating, you are taking a chance that a cross happened, and you will have to wait many years to find out.
These trees all flower in the Spring from buds that were set on the trees a few weeks after the fruit set the previous year. apples, crabapples, pears and Asian pears, apricots, cherries and plums generally produce flower buds on two and three-year-old wood. While peaches and nectarines can produce buds on one-year-old wood. Apricots being the first to bloom, with cherries, peaches, Nectarines, next; followed by plums, apples and pears and Asian pears.
Size of trees is variable based on species and rootstocks. Dwarf peaches, nectarines, pie cherries and apricots will grow about 6’-8’ tall while standard sized on these can be up to 25’ tall, with semi-dwarf ranging in between those sizes. Apples, pears, Asian pears, cherries, and Plums will be slightly larger, with dwarf reaching up to 10’, standard possibly growing to 35 feet tall, and semi-dwarf landing somewhere between. Dwarf trees are great for small areas but generally are not as vigorous as the other sizes and have a shorter life span. Most trees in our area are semi-dwarf because they are easy to maintain to desired height with pruning, the rootstocks can tolerate our soil, and they are cold hardy and generally disease resistant. Standard trees are not often grown because maintaining and harvesting from them can be difficult.
Well, that’s a good start. Hope it helps in selecting fruit trees for your garden this year. Happy Gardening!
