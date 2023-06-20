Once upon a time a man fell in love. It was a simple, crazy kind of love that overwhelmed him as nothing had before. He had passed by the object of his affection many times, walking by barely noticing her elegant nature, taking for granted her exquisite beauty. Until one day, she caught his eye in a way she never had before, and he began to look more closely. He stopped and turned, and he saw that she was noticing him as well. He began slowly moving toward her so as to not startle her, for she was fair and delicate. He was enchanted … compelled.
He asked her name and she whispered, “Iris,” as if it were liquid from her tongue. Her deep, dark, purple curves, fading to lavender, captivated his attention and he was mesmerized by the delicacy of her face. Her petals and sepals working in harmony to exhibit a seemingly single expression while still maintaining their independence. How thoughtful their design, he realized, as to invite in even the most minute of visitors to taste of her nectar and take part in the alchemy of her perpetuation through seed. The gentle expression of stamen at the doorstep encouraging the visitor to the inside to ultimately find the golden prize of nectar inside her well protected domicile and deliver her vital pollen to its sacred destiny.
“From where have you come, my beautiful one?” he asks.
“I have come from the old world of Prussia, we now call Germany and hence my name germanica. I have many relations in my family (Iridaceae) that live throughout the world, over 280 in all, but I, along with my cousin from Russia (sibirica) are the most cultivated and refined.”
Breathless, he asks of what pleases her. She replies with a demure smile, “I am generally happy amidst any company. I am comfortable in most all environs, however, if I have my choice, I prefer basking in the sun all day with only having my feet wet occasionally. I will sustain through heat and dry as well as through the cold of winter. However, I have a cousin who lives in the Rocky Mountains (Iris missouriensis) and she prefers to play in the water most all day.”
Her stature was grand, standing three feet tall, and her face was broad and sparkling in the sunshine. He deduced her shine was to attract visitors, as it had worked on him. For he felt he could never leave this love he had now found. How had he seen her so many times and not noticed the subtleties of her being?
Her long smooth leaves were accents that hinted of grass and maintained their presence even as her face grew old and tired. He continued to love her for her perseverance even in her simple state through all the seasons, for even in her simplicity, she commanded the attention of all those that gazed upon her, never fading to brown.
He wished only to tell the world of the beauty and love he had found so close to home, to encourage everyone he saw to fall in love with her the way he had, and too bring forth, this easily cared-for, delightful lady that only gives and asks for nothing in return. He will never see her the same way again. He was in love, and so was she.
