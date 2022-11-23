Howdy folks and welcome to our new feature in the extended version of the High Country Spotlight, brought to you by The Garden Guy (finally my editor gave me more room to express myself botanically), where each month I will introduce you to a new plant that you may or may not know and, either way, will want to know better after this informative introduction. This month’s plant is one of my favorite native plants to Western Colorado, the Yellow Flowering Currant also know by the Latin name Ribes aureum. Here is my interview with her.
Garden Guy: Hello. I understand that you are a local to the area.
Yellow Flowering Currant: Yes, I have lived in the area for many millennium. I have seen many things change here on the Western Slope.
GG: To whom are you related?
YFC: I am a member of the Grossulariaceae family which only has myself and my brothers and sisters (other varieties of currants) and my cousin Gooseberry. We are a select bunch of deliciously edible shrubs. As a matter of fact, a couple of my close family live in the area at higher elevations, the Alpine Currant (Ribes alpinum) and Wax Currant (Ribes cereum). Although I don’t often go to high elevation unless someone takes me there, I am able to live at heights of up to 10,000 feet.
GG: I’m guessing you have yellow flowers.
YFC: Wow, check out the big brain on this guy. Yes, I have yellow flowers that bloom in the early spring. Bees love me because I provide early season fodder for them. My flowers are trumpet shaped with five petals and often have a slight fragrance of clove. My flowers turn to a wonderfully tasty black currant berry in July.
GG: Do you have any autumnal color?
YFC: Yes, I am the first shrub to begin changing colors, sometimes as early as August when the evenings begin to cool. I turn from green to orange to red to deep burgundy. Sometimes, if the weather is right, I will take my time and change over the course of several months.
GG: When you are fully mature how large will you be?
YFC: Well, I’m rather proud of my delicate nature, but given the proper conditions I am happy to grow up to 6 feet tall and 6 feet wide, so I work well in hedges. Or if one would like to prune me to a smaller shape, I am quite content being held to a smaller stature.
GG: And what would your “proper conditions” be?
YFC: I enjoy having a little dappled shade in the mid-day, but I am just as happy to be in the full sun where I will produce more berries. I do not need much water once I have found a home, however, I can take a moist soil. I’m not a very picky plant at all. I just love to grow and give food to people and birds and anyone who wants to eat from me.
GG: Anything else you would like to tell the readers.
YFC: Sure. I am a very happy, easy going, shrub that likes being around birds and people. So, if you are looking for a nice abundant shrub with muti-season appeal, I’m your girl.
GG: Thank you, Yellow Flowering Currant. Stay tuned next month, folks, when we explore another fascinating player from the plant world. Until then, Happy Gardening!
