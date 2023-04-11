If there’s one thing the internet is full of, it’s information. (You thought I was going to say something else, didn’t you?) Some would argue that it has presented information overload, and users are forced to be their own judge and jury on the validity of the available information. However, one site has pioneered the online version of Encyclopedia Britannica, and although the accuracy record of the online source has sometimes been in question in its early days, it has become the go-to site to find quick information on everything from weather balloons to wine barrels. Since Wikipedia launched its smartphone app way back in 2012, it has been largely ignored in favor of the web version. However, the app is grossly underrated, as its features are useful and practical.
While the features of the mobile Wikipedia app are virtually the same as those offered in the web version, the designers have adapted the functionality to the smartphone landscape. One notable feature is its ability to customize your “Explore” feed, so you see more of what you are interested in. The “Featured” article allows users to see daily featured articles, current news, picture of the day, “On This Day,” and more. Like every other app and business, the Wikipedia app gathers information from the other social media apps you use to suggest related content to your browsing history. And while many of us don’t care for this “intrusive” behavior, it’s a fact of online life and one we must endure and embrace in equal doses, so we might as well make the best of it.
Several other intuitive attributes of the app make it superior to the online version. One handy feature is the voice-search component. Voice commands can be very helpful when you don’t have the ability (or are just too lazy) to type, and recognizes almost every language. It has an easily accessed search history, saving you time when you've forgotten to bookmark previous searches. Another handy feature is the ability to open several tabs simultaneously, allowing you to easily return to the original article.
Much like the website version, the Wikipedia app lets users edit any portion of the article. While this has sometimes been the source of skepticism of accuracy in the past, Wikipedia stands by its self-policing policies and continues to rely on a community of volunteer editors to improve its accuracy. It stands by its “wisdom of crowds” philosophy. Writers are encouraged to back up factual statements with verifiable references and sources whenever possible. So, if you’re an information geek, or if you just happen to know something about a subject close to home or close to your heart, you can edit articles too. The app even gives you suggestions on how to keep things concise, facilitating you to edit articles and make them more useful to readers.
Without a doubt, Wikipedia stands as the most-viewed source for information on the internet, and the well-thought interface and features offered by the app present a more efficient version that is better suited for smartphone users who want to look smart on the go. Think of all the information we literally have at our fingertips these days – all without lugging around 32 volumes of encyclopedias. The absolute best thing about the Wikipedia app? It’s free to download and free to use, further supporting the core beliefs of Wikipedia, which is that information should always be free and at everyone’s disposal.
