It all started with a friendly barbecue competition between two friends in Grand Junction, Scott Bonner, a self-proclaimed redneck with a passion for great barbecue, and Dave Marchant, a psychiatric nurse practitioner. As the two held more competitions in their backyards, friends and neighbors who benefited from the events encouraged them to combine forces and collaborate to package their rubs to share with the public.
The two entered a competition in Parachute in 2018 called Smoked on the Western Slope. They entered as amateurs but had to set up an LLC on the quick to receive any prize money – in case they actually won anything. Psycho Pig was born, and it’s a good thing they did the paperwork because the duo swept the first-place categories and took home the People’s Choice award as well.
That same year in September, Scott and Dave entered the Pork and Hops competition in Grand Junction, where they competed professionally with 31 teams. Even though this was their first professional competition, they finished in the top ten with their ribs and took second place for the People’s Choice award. These two competitions were an eye-opener for Scott, and he began to seriously contemplate opening a food truck.
In December 2021, a friend bought the Grand Mesa Lodge in Cedaredge, and they were in need of a manager. Scott, who had been in industrial distribution for years, decided to give notice to his employer, pull up stakes and move with the family to Cedaredge. The rub business was put on the back burner, and barbecue fell further and further from Scott’s mind, until another friend made Scott an offer he couldn’t refuse on a food truck, one which was self-contained with a commercial kitchen and an industrial smoker on board.
The Psycho Pig food truck opened at 11 am on Friday during Memorial Day weekend and by 4 pm, was completely sold out. While Dave has taken a back seat with Psycho Pig operations, Scott has involved his family in the food truck affair. The Bonners all pitch in: his wife, Andrea, does his books; his youngest son, Sam, is his cashier; and his oldest daughter, Oriana, helps run the truck. They plan on hitting many of the local fairs and events, including the upcoming Celebrate Cedaredge on July 1, and they can always be found on Friday and Saturday between 11 am and 7 pm next to Ollie Janes on the corner of Main Street and Highway 65.
Everything in the truck is seasoned with the Psycho Pig themed rubs, including Crazy Clucker for chicken, Certifiable for pork, and Deranged for brisket. It doesn’t get more local than this, as all the meats are smoked with local fruitwoods, and every side is scratch-made. The mac and cheese is Andrea’s recipe, and Scott has been perfecting his beans for 20 years. Meats on the menu include pulled pork, brisket, ribs, chicken breasts, beef sausage, and cheddar jalapeño sausage. Scott also makes a mean grilled cheese sandwich and offers a special jalapeño popper grilled cheese – complete with bacon and cream cheese. In case you forgot you’re at a barbecue truck (impossible with the heavenly aroma wafting through the window), you can add any barbecue meats to take your grilled cheese to the next level.
If you find yourself in Cedaredge on a Friday or Saturday afternoon, or if you’re a barbecue enthusiast who happens to be within a hundred miles of Main Street and Highway 65, do yourself a favor and check out Psycho Pig. You’d be crazy not to.
