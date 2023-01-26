Land use codes and private property rights continue to be a hot topic of conversation in Delta County among concerned residents and property owners. Social media is abuzz with comments on personal Facebook pages and across community message boards. Many of those posts include images of a flyer generated by a new Facebook group called “Freedom to Build in Delta County” that claims to be presenting facts of changes within the Land Use Code Updates currently being considered by the county commissioners. The actual author of the document is unknown at this time.
Delta County has developed its own myth vs. facts comparison to address the claims currently being circulated within the community and across social media. In the interest of keeping the public well informed and clarifying any inaccuracies made by either side, HCS hopes to present an unbiased comparison. This week, the High Country Spotlight presents the claims of the Facebook group, followed by statements as presented by Delta County. Delta County has canceled the public hearing that had been scheduled for Tuesday, January 31. The hearing will be rescheduled at a future date, to be announced (see ad on page 7 of this week’s Spotlight).
The High Country Spotlight has been covering this issue and will continue to do so. Watch next week’s issue as we take a closer look at the certified text presented in the November 16, 2022 planning commission certified copy of the Land Use Codes update document in relation to claims on both sides of the issues. Residents are encouraged to research the already-adopted Land Use Code document, as well as the proposed updated document. You can view the documents at www.deltacountyco.gov.
Claim #1 – “Denies right to use a well or spring to plumb new construction.” Ch. 2, Sect. 4(B)1.
County refutes – “Determining an adequate water supply includes evidence of water rights, which includes wells and springs, as permitted by the state.” Ch. 5, Sect. 3(B)(2)(B)
Claim #2 – “Cannot live in an RV.” Ch. 2, Sect. 3(B).
County refutes – “RVs can be temporarily occupied as a dwelling during construction, up to 12 months (Ch. 2, Sect. 3(B)(1). RVs can be used as a permanent residence, no time limit, if connected to water, septic and electricity.” Ch. 2, Sect. 3(B)(3)
Claim #3 – “Current water haulers prevented from further development on property.” Ch. 5, Sect. 3(B).
County refutes – “Existing cisterns with hauled water are allowed to continue. Further development is allowed if have water (see claim #1 refute), other than hauled water.” Ch. 5, Sect. 3(B)(3)(C)
Claim #4 – “More than two RV/tiny homes or structures require RV Park permit.” Ch. 2, Sect. 3(B)(4).
County refutes – “RV and/or manufacturing parks consist of renting/leasing spaces to the general public as a commercial use. There is no limit on the number of units owned and occupied by the property owner, provided there is adequate water, access and septic.” Ch. 2, Sect. 4(B)(6)
Claim #5 – “Cannot store home business-related tools in garage or shed.” Ch. 2, Sect. 3.4.
County refutes – “Cottage industry is a form of home business (also an Allowed Use) that includes storage in buildings and outside.” Ch. 2, Sect. 3(G)
Claim #6 – “Fines imposed for improperly stored farm/building materials “rubbish”.” Ch. 2, Sect. 3(F).
County refutes – “Ag properties, as determined by the Assessor, are exempt from junk/rubbish regulations Ordinance 2022-01 updated the Junk/Rubbish Ordinance (separate from the LUC) in accordance with changes in State statute where violations became civil vs. criminal actions. Resolution 2022-R-040 established a graduated fine schedule for junk/rubbish violations. Enforcement is reactive, meaning complaint driven. (Also see #10 below.)”
Claim #7 – “Garden, fence play-set, etc. requires review by planning director Carl Holm from California.” Ch. 2, Sect. 2(D)2.
County refutes – “Chapter 2, Section 2(A)(2)(a) generally describes uses allowed by right as non-habitable structures such as fences, carports, gazebos, storage sheds, barns, garages. Not very possible use is listed, but that does not mean it is not allowed. A use that is not listed is reviewed by the Director to assess the type of use, using an outline in Chapter 2, Section 2(D)(2). Gardens and backyard play equipment are specifically described as customary part of the existing or approved principal use.”
Claim #8 – “No more than three dwellings of any kind allowed on property regardless of plot size.” Sect. 2(B).
County refutes – “See #4 above regarding number of units per lot. “Multifamily” is defined (Chapter 14) as units attached to one another; e.g. apartments.”
Claim #9 – “All home businesses subject to strict rules and need permit.” Ch. 2, Sect. 2(F) & (G).
County refutes – “Home business, including Cottage Industry, is an allowed use. Chapter 2, Section 3(G); (F) establish thresholds for what is accessory to a residential use. Exceeding that elevates to another type of use that may, or may not, require some level of review (depending in the use).”
Claim #10 – “Non-compliance fines of $1,000/day. Your property will be subject to lien and foreclosure by unelected official.” Ch. 13, Sect. (E)(2)(A).
County refutes – “If there is merit to a complaint and a case is opened, we send an Advisory Letter to try to resolve matters voluntarily. This can go on for months, as long as it take, if the person is working with the county and showing due diligence to resolve the matter. Some urgent matters like dumping sewage on the ground would have less time to correct the violation. Resolution No. 2022-R010 if an agreement cannot be reached, the fine schedule is as follows: 1st offense – $100; 2nd offense – $250; 3rd offense – $500; 4th and subsequent offense – $1,000.”
The Delta County Myth & Facts sheet goes on to say, “Any flyer, website, or social media post that does not have the Delta County logo is not an official government site or document and has been created to mislead and/or cause confusion."
