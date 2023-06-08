Paonia, Colorado, June 8, 2023 — The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Paonia Ranger District
Visitors can expect two-hour traffic delays Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Visitors should pay attention to and
obey all traffic signs when traveling in or near the area. Please be kind and patient with the contractors working
under the guidance of the Forest Service. The project is planned to be completed by Nov. 30, 2023 depending upon weather.
For additional information, project updates, alternate routes or questions please contact the Paonia District
Ranger Office at (970) 527- 4131 or Chris Phelps, Engineering Project Manager at (970) 874-6716.
