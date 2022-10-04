Robin Arthur would have her day as an artist, but that would have to wait. As a young single mom just out of high school, Robin decided that the inconsistent income of an artist was not a wise career choice. Though she attended art school and received her degree, she put her passion on hold and worked as a marketing specialist for the University of Texas. Several years later, when it was clear that her daughter was on her own two feet as an adult, she picked up her paintbrush and has not put it down since.
Robin grew up in Texas and began to paint in earnest while living in San Antonio, where she produced several Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) style portraits of pets. Dia De Los Muertos celebrates deceased family members, and pets are often honored as often as people. The style combines colorful imagery with smiling skeletons adorned with flowers and butterflies, which can be both whimsical and somewhat severe. San Antonio is sometimes called the most northern city in Mexico, and the style is very popular there. Robin had discovered her niche.
Before long, her work caught on, and orders for portraits of both living and deceased pets began to mount. Robin painted hundreds of pet portraits in the colorful style. As a native Texan, she grew up heavily influenced by the culture and imagery and was also inspired by an artistic family. Her mother’s abstract paintings and her family's mid-century modern style were both formative, and these influences would guide her through several of her future artistic phases.
Robin eventually moved to Denver, where the influence of Dia De Los Muertos was not as well known. She soon adapted her pet portraits to reflect a more accessible approach while keeping the stylistic elements and colorful attributes. A chance to do an artist in residence at Elsewhere Studios brought her to Paonia, and she fell in love with the area. The lifestyle change inspired her to paint several abstracts. Many of these pieces are on display in various locations in the North Fork, including the Flying Fork Cafe and Horse Cow studios - where the unmissable chrome airplane keeps sentry outside.
Robin struggles to find time to keep up with bookkeeping and marketing her images which number in the hundreds. In the meantime, she loves to paint for no reason and claims this begs the question, “If I don’t do that, am I an artist?” While an assistant might be the perfect solution, the financial commitment associated with an employee is a concern. However, her focus is steadfast, and although she knows it may take her ten years what someone else with endless capital could accomplish in a day, she continues to move forward one brush stroke at a time.
While a professor once lectured her to pick a style and stick with it, Robin believed it is unoriginal not to change. These days, she spends much of her day painting landscapes. Another teacher in Texas made it clear that she would never make it as an artist unless she did landscapes, as people desire to bring the outdoors inside their homes. The recent popularity of her iconic western landscapes has proven this to be true, though her motivation was inspired more by the jaw-dropping view of the West Elks from her home on Garvin Mesa.
In addition to customizable hand-painted artwork, which still includes portraits of pets, people and western-themed landscapes, she also works in digital designs and paints mid-century modern-inspired abstracts she calls Mod Blobs. She recently sold an image to Quotori Wines and would like to develop more licensing opportunities for her images. On the marketing front, she wants to purchase the online domain Robinart.com as she is afraid people may have difficulty finding her under the current location on the web at Robiniart.com – with an “i” in the middle of "Robin" and "art." The name was inspired by her childhood nickname, The Great Robini, given to her by her father. “Rhymes with Houdini,” Robin says with a wry smile, and although the name is obviously dear to her, she realizes the "i" is easy to miss in an online search.
Until such time as she can manage to change her domain name, Robin will remain The Great Robini online, and given the ever-growing volume of her creations, she will continue to perform one magic trick after another, confirming that she is, indeed, an artist every day.
You can learn more about Robin and her art by visiting Robiniart.com. Her work can also be seen at Horse Cow 57 Wharehouse art studio in Paonia and on their website at chromesean.com/paonia-gallery.
