Rock Steady Boxing Western Slope Colorado is a group exercise class for people with Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative movement disorder which can cause deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function. Rock Steady Boxing offers a non-contact, boxing-based fitness curriculum specifically designed to reduce symptoms often associated with PD.
Charlie Farrell was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in August of 2013. His ability to participate in hobbies he loved and to do the daily activities that the rest of us take for granted was impacted. During January and February of 2017, Charlie and Jan, his wife and caregiver, attended a Rock Steady Boxing class in Indio, California. Their friends noticed dramatic improvement in Charlie’s speech and walking capability.
Inspired by Charlie’s progress and a desire to bring the Rock Steady program to the Western Slope, Jan and Charlie became certified Rock Steady Boxing coaches and opened their local affiliate at Anytime Fitness in Delta, in June of 2017. During the past six years, more than 50 people living with Parkinson’s, as well as their caregivers, have participated in the class. There are currently ten active members, four coaches, and three volunteers.
Rock Steady Boxing works with people at all stages of Parkinson’s from the newly diagnosed to those who have been living with the disease for decades. The goal of Rock Steady is to empower our members to fight back against the progression of Parkinson’s disease, improve overall health and fitness, and to enjoy camaraderie and support from others who understand the daily challenges of Parkinson’s.
Head coaches and affiliate owners Charlie Farrell and Jan Blue welcome new participants to the Rock Steady class. Classes take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 am to 11 am at Anytime Fitness, located at 300 Stafford Lane, Suite 30270 in Delta. They can be reached by phone at 970-415-4550 or by email at westernslope@rsbaffiliate.com. For more information, visit www.westernslope.rsb.com.
Read the entire High Country Wedding Guide by clicking here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.