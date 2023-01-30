The long-running, ever-popular Romantic Getaway contest is back again! This year we are offering the chance to win one of four prizes, including the Grand Prize of a getaway for two to Ouray! Our Grand Prize winner will receive two nights at the Matterhorn Inn – a $280 value. They will also receive two passes to the Ouray Hot Springs Pool (a ten minute walk from the Matterhorn Inn) and a $100 gift certificate for dinner at The Outlaw restaurant. Second prize winners will receive a $50 dinner at Daveto’s in Delta. The third place prize is a Sweetheart Bouquet from Ruby’s Floral valued at $50, and fourth place winners will receive Valentine goodie basket from Sugar Mamas’ Bakeshop valued at $25.
To enter the Romantic Getaway for two, watch for a list of participating businesses in the centerfold of the February 1 High Country Spotlight. While visiting our participating businesses, you can scan the QR Code on our poster for the Romantic Getaway Contest which will open a link to enter. You can also simply obtain an entry form inside the store and drop it in the bag to be picked up; or you can mail it to High Country Shopper, PO Box 7, Paonia, CO 81428. All entries must be received by Valentine’s Day on February 14.
What are you waiting for? You can’t win if you don’t enter! Happy Valentine’s Day from HCS!
