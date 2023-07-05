There’s nothing new under the sun when it comes to rural areas suffering from a lack of attention and a lack of funds that are disproportionately allocated to urban areas. Economists, sociologists and historians alike have been sounding this alarm since the 1940s, championing rural communities as the backbone of the country and claiming that their erosion will bring about the erosion of the nation as a whole. Many small towns are facing an economic crisis resulting from a loss of shared resources from the state, leading to the deterioration of infrastructure. For those living in rural communities, the chinks in the armor (and the roads) become a little more apparent each year, and it’s never more evident than when backwater (or backmountain) towns need immediate assistance – like when say, a major artery into the county is suddenly severed. The root of the problem may lie in the way rural communities are perceived.
Aside from the usual anticipated delayed response time to emergencies in the sticks, all one has to do to take the measure of the sentiments of urbanites toward their country neighbors is to turn on the network news, where stories about anything happening out on the island of misfit toys are buried by affairs closer at hand to the urbanites. It’s hard not to feel like the social pariahs of the state sometimes, outcast and condemned to play the fifth wheel with a flopping flat tire that goes unnoticed until enough cries are heard from the back seat.
Over time, states have limited the flexibility of local jurisdictions, causing a decline in the sharing of resources to rural areas. In addition, the culture wars that drive state policies often have consequences for small towns. Many towns are going broke. In a study led by Linda Lobao, professor of rural sociology at Ohio State University, more than fifty percent of rural governments reported moderate to significant levels of fiscal stress. These communities are usually led by volunteer, part-time elected officials and town halls running on skeleton staffs who struggle to offer basic services to their community.
If city folks need assurance concerning why they should care about the black-sheep bumpkins in the country, consider the urban dwellers' reliance on the industry that occurs in the spaces between cities. This is where the agricultural endeavors that feed them take place, where mining occurs, and where the hydroelectric, solar, and wind farms are placed that keep their lights on and their cell phones working – which, ironically, rarely work well in the countryside. Everything from manufacturing to cryptocurrency mining takes place in rural areas. And while most of these endeavors benefit the residents of the city centers, rural communities are often left flying blind when it comes to the policies that may or may not benefit rural residents.
While one could argue that big-box chains are destroying locally owned businesses in rural environments, the argument is mute – they are. It’s the policies themselves that need attention, along with an image makeover of rural society as seen by the denizens of the city. Maybe, like the Who’s, unnoticed on the speck of dust, we need to cry out collectively, “We are here! We are Here!” Productive, bipartisan interchange between the places big and small across the country is obviously the key, but as long as we continue to be perceived by the masses on their metropolitan high horse as the neglected nephew living in the cupboard under the stairs, our voices will continue to remain unheard.
Then again, do we really want to draw attention to our otherwise idyllic lifestyle? They might actually come here and discover what they’ve been missing. So, maybe just send the road crews when they’re needed and fix our cell towers in a timely manner, and you can go about your business over there. These aren’t the Who’s you’re looking for.
