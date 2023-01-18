“The larger part of the valley was covered with cottonwood timber, willows, and sagebrush. On the outskirts of this timber, the sagebrush grew so thick in some places one could hardly penetrate it on foot. The river was very crooked, which lessened its fall; therefore, it did not cut its banks, but spread over a large portion of the valley during high water, depositing soil from the high country, making the valley soil, in places, very rich” – Ezra Wade, 1881.
In the fall of 1881, the first intrepid settlers made their way into the North Fork Valley by way of Black Mesa. The party consisted of William Clark, E.B. Quackenbush, Albert Goodenow, Will and George Duke, and the infamous gunman Sam Angevine. Leading the expedition was Enos Hotchkiss and his friend Samuel Wade, who was accompanied by his brother Joseph and son Ezra. The elation and charged expectations of the group were in stark contrast to the lamentations of the Utes, who, just mere months before, had been forcibly removed from the land they had occupied for centuries.
The group parted ways as Hotchkiss and his companions, the Duke brothers, made their way toward the site that would later bear his name while the remainder of the party set off up the river toward what would eventually become Paonia. Samuel Wade, a war veteran, surveyor, and miner, was born with the soul of an entrepreneur. While Hotchkiss was dreaming of pastoral riches from the sea of grazing grasses on the broader lower valley, Wade set his sights on the potential for prolific agricultural endeavors in the fertile soil of the upper end of the North Fork. He would be the first to bring and propagate fruit trees in the area that would set a precedent for years to come.
Samuel Wade was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1829. Both he and his brother, Joseph, were orphaned at a very young age. Life in the orphanage was hard, and the two decided to run away together when Samuel was 16. The decision proved wise as Samuel eventually made his way to college and received a degree as an engineer. Soon after, he served in the army during the Civil War and was also tasked with fighting in the Indian Wars against the Sioux in the Black Hills of South Dakota, where it is said that he eventually became privately sympathetic to the plight of the indigenous people. Wade would eventually become a close friend to Ute Chief, Ouray.
Captain Wade was mustered out of the service at Leavenworth, Kansas. He relocated his family to Butler, Missouri, where he worked as an architect and builder. After the disastrous drought of 1874, the family moved to Colorado. His son Ezra, who was just 14 then, and Ezra’s older brother George, 19, accompanied him on the initial journey. Storms and the ever-present threat posed by bands of the Cheyenne made the trip memorable to young Ezra, who recalled a frigid night beside the railroad tracks in the San Luis Valley with no firewood in sight. Good fortune came to them as a passing trainman threw several chunks of coal into their camp.
Lake City was to be the final destination. The fledgling mining town was bustling with activity, and carpenters worked day and night. Here Wade met Enos Hotchkiss, a fellow miner whose forward-thinking notions proved a good match to Wade’s entrepreneurial spirit. In anticipation of the removal of the Utes from the Western Slope, Hotchkiss proposed the first trip into the North Fork in August of 1881. Upon their return that fall, Wade and other settlers built dugouts and small cabins and over-wintered in the valley. Autumn soon found its way to a substantial winter, and the solitude and cold claimed more than one mind that year as bouts of temporary insanity threatened everyone in the company.
As the cold and loneliness were chased away by spring, the task of building a community commenced. Wade erected a substantial cabin and stockade to house a small store on what is now Mathews Lane at the site of E.J. Mathews home. He stocked the store with extra supplies he had hauled to sell to new arrivals and applied for a post office, which by happenstance gave rise to the town’s unique name of Paonia. Two versions of this story exist today. One version is that Wade submitted the name of Peony (after his favorite flower) for the town. The officials could not read the spelling and took it upon themselves to change the letters. The other story is that the Latin spelling of the genus, Paeonia, was misinterpreted and spelled as Paonia. Either way, the town of Paonia, which still exists as the only one of its name, was set in stone.
Wade, with the help of his sons and Ernest Yoakum, a friend from Missouri, decided to take advantage of the unseasonably nice early spring weather and bring the first fruit trees into the valley via the treacherous trek over Black Mesa. Wade had the fruit shipped via the railroad from associates in Missouri. Sled runners were attached to a wagon and driven by a tandem mule team through the deep snow to meet the train in Gunnison. The precious saplings were kept safe on the journey to Paonia in an old trunk, which was kept near the fire at night to keep the young trees from freezing. Among the varieties were: apples, plums, apricots, peaches, pears and cherries. He also brought a selection of peony flowers along for the ride.
The road was difficult, but the fruit trees eventually made it to Paonia, and they found purchase in Wade’s field, where descendants of those first trees still blossom each spring in what is now Berg Orchards. Ezra and Will Clark had prepared the field by digging a water diversion off Minnesota Creek. The first of many irrigation ditches was called the Wade and Clark Ditch. By 1900, Farmers, Turner, Town, Minnesota, Stewart, Fire Mountain, and several other ditches would bring life-giving water to all the fruit trees, farms and ranches in the valley.
In the summer of 1882, Wade’s wife, Margaret, and the rest of the family arrived in the burgeoning town. Along with William Clark, Samuel took the leadership role in establishing the first school in Paonia. Wade convinced Ernest Yoakum’s 20 year-old sister, Jessie, a trained teacher, to journey to the valley from Missouri to teach the children. She arrived in the fall of that same year. Six families were living in the area at the time. A 16- by 24-foot cabin was built to house the school, and Jessie, who eventually married Samuel’s son, Frank, set to work teaching 16 students. Her salary was set at $30 per month.
The Wade orchards continued to produce the highest quality fruit. Samuel received a medal at the World’s Columbian Exposition for the best and finest display of apples. On October 12, 1889, he received first prizes at the Colorado State Fair for the best and most extensive variety of apples and the best grapes. The World’s Fair occurred in Chicago in 1893, and Samuel and fellow fruit grower W.S. Coburn took six, first places with the fruit they exhibited there.
As he was vitally interested in the welfare and future of Western Colorado, Wade joined the state legislature beginning in 1887. He served the counties of Montrose, Pitkin, Gunnison, Mesa and Delta. The Wades continued to be an integral part of the town that Samuel had fathered until Margaret passed away in August of 1893. Samuel was remarried to Mrs. A.M. Blue, and the couple moved to Blaine, Washington in 1894. He sold his homestead and orchards to E.J. Matthews and spent the remainder of his life on the Washington coast. After a stroke took his life in 1904, Wade’s body was brought back to the North Fork. He is buried, alongside Margaret, in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, just outside town on lower Lamborn Mesa.
At the time of his death in 1904, Paonia had a new schoolhouse, three churches, two banks, more than 20 mercantile establishments, a livery and a growing number of fruit-packing sheds. There were two weekly newspapers and even an electric-light plant (located where Elsewhere Studios resides today). Paonia would grow to be the largest sweet-cherry-producing area in the county. Many of the varieties of cherries and other fruit trees can be traced to the original trees brought by Samuel Wade in the spring of 1882.
Two years before Wade’s death, the arrival of the Denver and Rio Grande railway facilitated the large-scale distribution of fruit from Paonia, forever putting the little town with the misspelled name on the map and leaving the sweet taste of cherries on tongues across the nation. A few years later, in 1912, a severe frost decimated most of the orchards in Hotchkiss but spared the trees in Paonia, where the “million-dollar-wind” that blows in the early morning hours and again in the late afternoon, saved the crops there from severe damage. Although there are years that are the exception to the rule, the wind still olds true today. In addition to the prolific orchards that still thrive there, several wineries have since taken advantage of the sun, soil, and wind in the valley that Samuel Wade decided to call home.
Samuel and Margaret Wade had nine sons and three daughters. Some descendants of the original family still reside in the area today.
