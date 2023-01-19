When Michael and Jessica Aungst moved from eastern Pennsylvania to Montrose in 2019, they made the decision to accept an opportunity to start a metal roofing business. Having been in the construction industry for more than 15 years, Michael had much of the knowledge needed to work with contractors, small businesses, and homeowners. And after being an independent entrepreneur, he had the skills needed to run a business.
“We worked in this industry and even worked on metal roofs and siding,” Michael explained. “One thing that is different is that we don’t do any installations here.” San Juan Metals purchases the metal products, including top-of-the-line Everlast. Then they customize and fabricate the product to the needs of the final user. They quickly learned that in this part of the country, metal roofs are a wise investment in homes and businesses.
Their products are very popular, and San Juan Metals is the only metal roofing business in the area that sells to both contractors and end users. Their materials can be used for both roofing and siding, opening the door for farmers and homeowners who want to build a shed or a barn, or even add siding and roofing to their homes. Their basic metal is 36” wide but can be cut to any length and offer different patterns. With the newest design, there are no exposed connectors, making for a smooth and attractive look. San Juan Metals also provides window and door trim in a variety of styles that can be custom fabricated.
“We deal mostly with contractors; about 80% of our business is with them. But we also sell to consumers directly and to one or two wholesalers. Starting a small business is never easy, so we slowly grew our business from word of mouth and referrals, plus a lot of cold calling,” Michael added.
One of the things Michael has enjoyed most is meeting other small business owners and watching them grow simultaneously as San Juan Metals has grown. “I enjoy interacting with them and getting to know the players in our industry. Plus, just watching other businesses grow is a great thing.”
In June of 2021, San Juan Metals had a fire in the building. That set the Aungst’s back. “But one thing we learned is that living in this community, people were concerned about us. They came by, called and wanted to make sure we were okay and asked if we needed anything. They really rallied around us and showed that they cared,” Michael said.
Since then, the business has continued to grow. They have added more products, like the tools needed for the contractors to install the roofing and siding. The Aungst’s hope, as their business increases, to add more workers and to expand their material offerings to include gutters and gutter supplies.
“We really appreciate the support of the community. There is a different feel to a town of our size rather than a larger city, and we are enjoying our life here.” Michael said.
To show appreciation to clients and community, on February 1, 2 and 3 San Juan Metals will be hosting an open house offering a 5% discount on purchases to all who attend. Attendees can also enter a drawing for a few tools that will be given away. It will be a good opportunity for anyone interested to learn more about San Juan’s products. Light refreshments will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This gives us a chance to say thank you to the community and show off what we offer here. We hope to meet new people and educate them to the differences between metal and standard roofing and siding,” said Michael.
For more information, visit the San Juan Metal web site to see all their products and learn about the benefits of metal roofing and siding. https://eroofingsuppliers.com/san-juan-metals/ or visit their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/people/San-Juan-Metals/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.