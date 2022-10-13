If you are a Delta County high school junior or senior, and interested in exploring a writing-based internship opportunity, we want to talk with you! The High Country Shopper has recently shifted to a hybrid format and merged with the Spotlight, creating room for more content on a weekly basis. This has opened opportunities to print stories and articles written by select students who we will guide through the process.
Although we have limited openings, students who meet the criteria will gain hands-on experience in the processes of writing, submitting, and re-writing stories for publication. This will be a non-accredited internship with a focus on experience. The opportunity will look great on a resumé for anyone entering college or the workforce.
We realize the time constraints placed on high school students and will structure this program to minimize students’ extracurricular time, but we believe that the benefits this opportunity will offer to motivated students will be well worth their efforts.
If you, or someone you know, is interested in this experience, please send a brief cover letter, and a sample of your writing to stu@highcountryshopper.com.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.