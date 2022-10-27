Congratulations to the Delta Girl’s Soccer Team and their coaches for a great season. The team reached the quarter-finals in the 3A State Playoffs this year. Your hard work and dedication paid off in a tremendous way!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.