Hotchkiss K-8 school is pleased to announce the return of our community fundraising event! This will be our 2nd Annual Fall fEstival. The date for this year’s Fall Festival is Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm. This event is an incredible opportunity to bring students, parents, teachers and community members together for an evening of fun and to raise money for the school.
The Fall Festival will host a variety of booths activities and games for our entire community to enjoy. The evening will include cornhole, a chili cook-off, a bake sale, and a costume contest for all ages. There will be a silent auction as well. All donations will go directly to the auction. The school is grateful for the support and conations they received for last year’s auction and are confident that this year will be even better.
The money from this event helps provide funding for various student activities including field trips, experiential learning opportunities and celebrations. A scholarship for North Fork High School seniors who attended Hotchkiss K-8 will also receive funding from the event.
Hotchkiss K8 appreciates your continued support and donations to their Fall Festival. They hope to exceed their goal of $10,000 for this year’s event. Mark your calendars for Thursday, October 20th and enjoy a fun-filled evening!
For more information, please contact Bryan.hollenbeak@deltaschools.com or call 970 872-3325.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.