Cedaredge, Colorado, October 18, 2022—The Rotary Club of Cedaredge has honored Kylee Terry as student of the month for October. The Cedaredge High School (CHS) senior is an active member of the CHS Future Farms of America (FFA), with a special interest in flora culture. In fact, her goal is to pursue a postsecondary degree in horticulture, ideally at a college or university who’s willing to recruit her as a track athlete.
Kylee cites her family members as inspirations. Her father is a hardworking craftsman and trucker whom she describes as her best friend. Her mother went back to college as an adult learner to complete her teaching degree online and now works as a kindergarten instructor. And she and her younger sister, who’s a sophomore at CHS, have spent their high school years in friendly competition.
The self-described bookworm and drama nerd is an accomplished track athlete who competes in a variety of distance events and relays. Kylee also plays on the CHS volleyball squad and has been active in school theatre productions. Initially nervous about performing in front of an audience, she has evolved from a shy extra to more challenging roles. She enjoys being part of the school’s drama community where she interacts with a diverse group of fellow thespians.
Her favorite school subjects are history and agriculture. Her ag instructor and FFA advisor, Katie Greenwood describes Kylee as a determined young woman with a strong work ethic who leads by example. She praised Kylee as someone who makes commitments and sticks to them.
Academics are important to Kylee, but when she discovered that a scheduled Advanced Placement (AP) test conflicted with an important track meet and statewide FFA competition, Kylee decided she couldn’t let her team or her school down, so she elected not to take the test. Ultimately, AP officials granted her an exception and she was able to reschedule, take and pass the examination.
One day, the energetic young woman hopes to own a floral shop and she’d love to coach track.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.