The Delta High School girls' softball team qualified for the State Softball Tournament with their 13-3 win over Platte Valley. The Lady Panthers were short a teammate with the sudden passing of #4 Alexi Aremendariz on October 12. The team honored Lexi's memory as the headed to state Oct. 20.
