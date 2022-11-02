THANK YOU! Thank you to Delta High School and to our always generous North Fork community for an outstanding 2022 Pink Night "Fight for Hope" at North Fork High School on Oct. 6th! Because of your incredible support, together
we raised $15,500 for Delta Health Oncology, who serve all of Delta County. Thank you to all who attended the evening volleyball matches to watch the NFHS Lady Miners take on the Delta High School Lady Panthers. Thank you to all who bid on Silent Auction donations, enjoyed soup dinner and home baked goods, participated in the Beef Raffle sponsored by Scenic Mesa Ranch, served volleyballs in the "serving game", cuddled and purchased kittens and puppies, and overall supported our awareness and fundraising efforts. Our most heartfelt thanks to our dedicated sponsors for the evening; without you, we could never have achieved such an amazing night!
Allan & Kena Price, TopHand Woodworks; Allen Ranches; American Legion Post No. 97; Amy Bell, Bell House Bakes; Anna George, CraftyGrannyAnnie; Austin Family Farms; Bank of Colorado, Hotchkiss & Delta; Beth Allen; Betty Chapman; Black Mesa Cattlewomen; Carsten Simmental; Coal Train Aussies and Doodles; DD Mini & Toy Aussies; Delicious Orchards, Big B's Fruit Co;
Delta Health, Oncology; Dion and Dixie Luke; Doug and Kerry Harris; Eric and Henry Hollembeak; Eric and Jere Hollembeak; First Colorado National Bank, Paonia; High Country Printing; High Country Shopper; Houseweart Veterinary Clinic; Jessica Forshee; Judy Luther, The Glass House; Karen Lacey, Town Crier; Kitty Burns; Lazy J Coffee; L&M Salon, Jamie Mitchell; Lasting Impressions; Lightworks Fiber and Consulting, LLC; Mike Elliott Western Designs; Myles and Lisa Roberts, Western Colorado Realty; Neal Elder, Stop N Save Hotchkiss & Paonia; NFHS Booster Club; NFHS Soul Miners; NFHS Volleyball; Paonia Flower Shop; Rebecca Hitt, Acupuncture; S&B Quilters; Shannon Ullmann, Elevation Mountain Grown Herbal Tea; Scenic Mesa Ranch; Spencer Mahaffey Lightfoot; Stephanie Neff; Sundee Hintz; Tess Backhus Jewelry; The Hitching Post Hotel and Farm Store; Tory Wilson, Impact Cares; United Business Bank; Vegetation Management West, LP; Watson Hopper, Inc.; Wendy Kossler; West Elk Mine, Somerset; YaYa's Flowers LLC, Jody Roeber.
