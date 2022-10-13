The High Country Shopper has long been an advocate of the shop local movement which is paramount to the support of our local economy. This holiday shopping season, we have once again partnered with the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce to present Hometown Shopopoly. Play Shopopoly while shopping at participating area businesses and receive stamps for your game board, which will be located on the centerfold of this year’s Holiday Handbook. Support local businesses and win prizes while holiday shopping!
Contestants can bring their game boards to participating businesses, spend a minimum of $10 at that location, and receive a stamp for that square. The more you shop, the more chances to win over $1,000 in prizes. This year, the contest is open through December. It begins on Friday, November 25 and runs through Saturday, December 31 – giving contestants over a month of shopping opportunities.
Collect entries by completing Shopopoly property groups of the same color or icon. Customers only need to have one square stamped to be eligible for prizes.The more entries you collect, the better your odds are to win! One game board per customer, and one stamp per square. Boards can be returned from Jan 2 through Jan 5 at the Delta Chamber of Commerce or the High Country Shopper in Paonia.
Interested in being a participating business? This year, more board squares have been added to include 48 local businesses! A square on the Shopopoly game board costs only $25, and includes your logo, address and phone number on a board square. The Shopper will supply you with game stickers.
Hometown Shopopoly - where customers become contestants and everybody wins this holiday season! Call the Delta Area Chamber at 970-874-8616 or the High Country Shopper at 970-527-4576 to reserve your spot on Hometown Shopopoly today! The deadline to be a participating business is Friday, November 4.
