To many people, museums are seen as the place where forgotten objects find their resting place. However, these treasure troves of history, especially those in small towns, are more relevant now than ever. From addressing social issues to shaping the way we see the future, museums have the power to shape our society by creating unity on a local level.They provide a sense of community and a place to celebrate heritage, offering the best way to become acquainted with the history of an area. We are fortunate enough in Delta County to have not one, but four such museums that each represent our communities with unique displays and artifacts from days gone by.
Cedaredge – Pioneer Town
Perched on the edge of the Grand Mesa, the history of the town of Cedaredge and the Surface Creek area is preserved in great detail at Pioneer Town, a comprehensive collection of artifacts and recreated buildings offering a unique experience and a great way to spend a day in the past marveling at the life of early pioneers. The location is hard to miss as the unique, large nine- and eleven-sided original Bar I Ranch silos stand sentry at the entrance. The silos showcase the extraordinary craftsmanship of times past and hint at what’s to be found inside the museum.
Through the generous donations of many community members over several years, the museum has become one of the finest historical exhibits in Western Colorado. An unparalleled, hands-on experience awaits any would-be time travelers. All you have to do is step inside. The exhibits contain all local artifacts from the pioneer era, which covers the historical period from the late 1800s through the early 1900s. Keen attention to detail is evidenced throughout Pioneer Town and visitors are encouraged to leave no stone unturned during their tour.
Few of the areas are off-limits. Only the most delicate displays, that have been roped off or have been placed under glass, are for viewing only. The hands-on, family-friendly approach to experiencing the museum creates a unique immersive experience. Walking down the creaking wooden boardwalks of Old Main Street is the best kind of time machine. The Sand Creek Schoolhouse has a working school bell attached to a rope that is irresistible to ignore. Guests are encouraged to ring it and in the nearby Peterson’s impossibly small cabin, you can almost hear the stirrings of their nine children as they prepare to head to school. A dry goods store, mercantile, saloon and an impressive collection of arrowheads at the Sutherland Indian Museum are not to be missed.
Delta – Delta Historical Society Museum
The fairly unassuming building on the corner of 3rd Street and Meeker in Delta is packed full of surprises. An eclectic collection from Rubik’s Cubes to Dinosaur bones, and comprising over 20,000 artifacts that tell the tales of Delta County and beyond, await inside. Firearms used in the notorious downtown Delta shootout, an impressive clock that belonged to Louis the 14th, and an extensive dinosaur-bone collection are just a taste of what visitors can get upclose and personal with here.
There probably is no better person from which to get both the history of the organization and a tour of the museum than Jim Wetzel. Jim was hired as the director of the museum by the Delta County Historical Society in the late ’90s and has been the curator there for the past twenty years. Although he claimed to have retired a couple years ago, he still sits on the board of trustees, continues to write for the historical society, and can pretty much be found at the museum whenever it is open. He has recently finished his fifth book on the history of Delta County.
Although the main focus of the exhibits is on Delta and the surrounding area, the museum has acquired pieces from all over the county and some from across the sea. While collections are restricted to items that have been in the possession of Delta residents, some were originally from faraway lands. One of the most exotic and curious artifacts is a robe that actually came from the king of Siam who was immortalized in the film, The King and I. It was given by the king as a gift to his personal physician, Dr. Bradley, whose family then settled in Delta.
Hotchkiss/Crawford Historic Society
Located in downtown Hotchkiss, this museum presents an exceptional collection of photographs and items associated with the early settlers of these communities. A world-class display of Indian artifacts and a fully furnished, turn-of-the-century log cabin round out the experience that is detailed and thoroughly engaging.
In addition to the extensive indigenous artifact collection, several historic photographs, household items, period clothing and other artifacts fill every corner of the museum. The reference library is stacked with photo albums, yearbooks, oral history transcripts and countless historical documents. The adjacent cabin is fully furnished with period artifacts. Experiencing the cabin alone will transport you back to another time. There is even an extensive herbarium detailing local plant specimens. A surprisingly sizable collection of books for sale on local histories is also available.
The rich historical perspective offered at the Hotchkiss-Crawford Historical Society Museum is an essential experience for anyone interested in learning more about the formative years of the North Fork Valley. Decedents of area pioneers can trace their genealogy here, with the help of knowledgable volunteer staff, and the very roots of the valley itself can be found inside this little gem of a museum.
The Paonia Historic Park
Two museums, the Bowie Schoolhouse and the Paonia Museum comprise the historic park in Paonia. Each has unique features that provide visitors with the opportunity to learn about the history of Paonia, the North Fork Valley and the up-valley towns of Bowie and Somerset.
The Bowie Schoolhouse, built in 1907, was originally part of the mining camp of Bowie. The school was in use until 1950 when rural schools were disbanded and Delta County became a consolidated district. In 1979, the Adolph Coors Company bought the town and offered the schoolhouse to the North Fork Historical Society. In the 1990s, Kenneth Parks offered the society the Parks family home, once located at Midway, with the stipulation that it be moved and used as a museum. Both buildings are full of heritage.
Displays include an extensive collection of historic photographs showcasing the people and places in and around Paonia. Most of these are made from glass negatives. The museum also houses original switchboards; an intricate piece of art created from human hair; medical equipment that was used by Paonia’s earliest doctors, including a field kit from the Civil War; figures fashioned from horseshoe nails; Paonia’s first electric wringer washer, school memorabilia and many other hidden surprises.
All of these special museums rely on the community for their continued support. There are no paid positions, as volunteers devote their time and energy toward cataloging artifacts and holding open hours to the public. The museum’s sole means of funding are reliant on admissions and donations from the community. A visit to any or all of these museums is sure to enlighten even the most knowledgable of local historians. Besides bringing history to life, they shine a light on the present and into our future. It’s the kind of light that can’t be found anywhere else and one we should strive to keep lit for generations yet to come.
Cedaredge Pioneer Town is located at 388 S. Grand Mesa Drive in Cedaredge. You can visit Pioneer Town (seasonally) from 10 am to 4 pm Thursday through Saturday.
The Delta Historical Society Museum is located at 251 Meeker St. in Delta. The museum is open from 10 am to 3 pm on Monday and Wednesday and on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 12 to 4 pm.
The Hotchkiss/Crawford Historical Museum’s hours are from 10 am to 2 pm on Tuesday and Thursday, and from 1 to 4 pm on Saturday.
The Bowie Schoolhouse and Paonia Museum is open from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday and by appointment – call 970-527-3970.
