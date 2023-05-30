Snow Capped Cider Most Awarded Cidery in 2023
AUSTIN, Colorado – Colorado apple growers and cider producer Snow Capped Cider, helmed by Kari Williams, was the highest awarded cidery in CiderCraft Magazine’s 6th Annual CiderCraft Awards. Snow Capped Cider entered against 400+ submissions and brought home nine medals including two platinum medals, the highest honor in the competition. After taking home the most awards in 2022 with five medals, Snow Capped Cider had a huge follow up this year with nine medals, tied for the most awarded cidery.
Says Owner and Head Cidermaker Williams, “It is such an honor and an incredible feeling to be sitting at the top amongst all the other amazing cideries we competed against. I can’t thank my team enough for all the hard work and patience that went into farming, harvesting and processing our apples and cider this year. We’re proud to represent Colorado and show everyone that the best cider apples are grown on the Western Slope of the Rockies.”
Snow Capped Cider not only showed they are one of the best cideries in the nation but also one of the most diverse. The nine awards Snow Capped Cider received were in seven apple categories including Double Gold in the Heritage Sweet Category for their Gold Rush Cider, Double Gold in the Single Varietal Category for Porter’s Perfection, Silver in the Modern Sweet Category for Pinova, Silver in the Stone Fruit Category for Plum & Lemongrass and the highest honor in the competition, two Platinum Medals for the Blanc Mollet in the Wood-Aged Category and Winter Pear in the Perry Category. The full list of CiderCraft Awards can be found here.
The use of historic American, English and French cider apples as well as the patience and care Snow Capped Cider put into their blends is what sets them apart and allows them to compete in so many categories. Snow Capped Cider has participated in every major cider competition and has established a pattern as the premier apple grower and cidery in both Colorado and the entire industry.
Snow Capped Cider’s product is made from 100% Colorado-grown fruit and stands on five generations and over a century of fruit-growing experience. Their historic French, American and English cider apples grown at an elevation of 6130-7000 feet are one of the highest elevation orchards in the world and the mountain terroir captures the crisp taste of Colorado, producing hyper-expressive flavor and a clean and balanced cider that can only be created in the region the apples are grown.
List of Award-Winning Ciders:
Blanc Mollet
**2023 Platinum Winner, CiderCraft Awards Perry Category
Winter Pear
**2022 Gold Winner, CiderCraft Awards Perry Category
**2023 Platinum Winner, CiderCraft Awards Perry Category
Gold Rush
**2023 Double Gold Winner, CiderCraft Awards Heritage Sweet Category
Porter’s Perfection
**2023 Double Gold Winner, CiderCraft Awards Single Varietal Category
Plum & Lemongrass
**2022 Platinum Winner, CiderCraft Awards Stone Fruit Category
**2023 Silver Winner, CiderCraft Awards Stone Fruit Category
Pinova
**2023 Silver Winner, CiderCraft Awards Modern Sweet Category
JalaPEARño
**2023 Judges’ Pick, CiderCraft Awards Spiced Category
Sour Cherry
**2023 Judges’ Pick, CiderCraft Awards Stone Fruit Category
Golden Russet
**2023 Judges’ Pick, CiderCraft Awards Single Varietal Category
SNOW CAPPED CIDER
21180 Fruitgrowers Rd.
Austin, Colorado 81410
About Snow Capped Cider
Born from more than a century of fruit-growing experience, a passion for cider (and an abundance of apples!), Snow Capped Cider was launched in 2012. Starting with exceptional fruit from their historic family orchards, husband-and-wife owners Kar and Ty Williams combine their knowledge and experience with their love of great tasting food and beverages to create their signature series of hard ciders.
Fermented following authentic orchard-based English and French styles, along with modern cider themes and trends, Snow Capped Cider has cultivated an award-winning, well-rounded brand.
More information can be found atsnowcappedcider.com
About Williams’ Orchard
The Snow Capped Cider story begins in the late 1800s with James Howard Williams (Pap) and their family orchards. In the early days the family moved to Cedaredge, CO and cleared their first twenty acres where they began growing apples and stone fruit including peaches, plums and cherries. Pap’s son Ozie, grandson Dan and great-grandson Ty continued purchasing new land, expanding the farm and developing new growing practices.
Beginning with Pap, every generation has been integrally involved in the packing and shipping of fruit out of Surface Creek Valley. Always mindful of the needs of the local farming community, in any given time period, the family established or helped establish packing companies, partnerships and grower collectives.
Ty and Kari have planted over five thousand cider-specific varieties in Snow Capped Cider owned orchards. With over two million apple trees in total, they are the largest apple producer in the state of Colorado. At an elevation of 6130 feet, their orchard is also one of the highest elevation orchards in the North Hemisphere. Read more history here.
