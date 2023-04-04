About 20 years ago, the world wide web had spun enough gossamer thread to connect computer users from every corner of the world through social networks. The first impersonal (and decidedly sketchy) chat rooms on AOL gave way to the social media outlets, MySpace and Friendster. Still, it wasn’t until the launch of Facebook in 2004 that online interactions upended the internet as we know it. Recently, the big blue empire has lost hundreds of billions of dollars in a few short months and has laid off hundreds of employees. Meanwhile, the Twitter takeover by Elon Musk led to a massive pullout from advertisers casting a heavy shadow of doubt on the company’s future. With the looming demise of the two giants and nothing on the immediate horizon to fill their void, it feels like an end – or a new beginning – may be in sight.
Looking back at the social train wreck left in the wake of twenty years of impersonal relationships fostered by Facebook, it has become apparent to many that these often superficial interactions were in no way natural, even though they became an accepted way to communicate and socialize. It’s hard to pinpoint just exactly when it became normal to us. It's as if as soon as the innovative software turned our casual connections into everyday relationships with the power to broadcast our thoughts worldwide, it turned us into instant celebrities overnight and gave us the notion that we all had very important things to share.
The power of a global broadcast that gives its users carte blanche to say anything to anyone, minute by minute, is probably, in hindsight, one of the worst ideas ever conceived. When devious marketing geniuses seized the network and turned their attention to tracking and capitalizing on our every commercial desire, we should have seen the neon sign telling us we were being manipulated at a pretty base level. But like rats to the pellets, we continued to return – several times a day – to receive our regular doses of dopamine and validation.
Now as we decide if we are witnessing the beginning of the end, perhaps there are opportunities to seize, and positive paths to pave,while we drift in this moment of limbo. Instead of shifting to some equally malevolent platform with a shiny new face and name, maybe we should rejoice in the demise of that kind of control, vow to spend our time more wisely, and embrace only the aspects of technology that will actually improve our lives and offer us time for real and meaningful social interactions.
The toxic Facebook quagmire we’re stuck in today makes it easy to forget how utterly magical it felt the first time we re-connected with everyone we’d ever known. Watching virtual slide shows of long-lost friends and their picture-perfect families was heartwarming, but golden opportunities offered to one hand dealt calamity in double doses to the other, until we eventually attempted to take control of our algorithm-hijacked feed so that it only showed us those “friends” we agreed with – or worse – those we became addicted to arguing with. Social media experts quickly discovered that the more emotionally charged their content was, the faster and farther it spread, as the distribution of polarizing, and often blatantly false information, poured gasoline on fires already in progress.
Somehow, as privileged members of the great global social club, we all believed that we were owed the largest audience we could create – from the self-styled activist with a political agenda to the teenage girl just trying to figure out how to be herself. Every photo and comment seemed worthy of praise – especially our own. But humans just aren’t meant to talk to each other that much. The expectation of commanding a massive audience with which to express our every emotion is just not natural. The dynamic between user and screen created a need for constant self-validation, and while the implications to the psyche of adolescents quickly became obvious, none of us were immune to the conditioning. Likes and shares fed our very souls, while a post void of comments left us lonely in the dark. Perhaps it’s time to turn on the light.
Because we have adapted our very lives based on the satisfactions and cruelties that social media offers, giving up the habit will be a collective uphill battle. Still, all signs point to its demise, and many self professed addicts have already begun the weening process – bargaining for fewer hits each day. Perhaps something will survive the wreckage. A more benign version of online interactions with less intensity might work. The idea of connecting to other people through computers was never a bad one, but the obsession it coaxed from the worst parts of us sealed our fates in a contract we never bargained for. The web will not be so easily untangled. We will have to learn to talk less, be talked to less in return, and hope our feelings can take it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.