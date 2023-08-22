Most martial arts students begin their journey when they are grade school age, but Shihan Rick McGavin first walked into a karate studio at the age of 36. A jeweler by trade, Rick knew that he had to do something for his well-being because, without some exercise, sitting at a jeweler’s bench all day would eventually destroy his body. He saw an ad at the local recreation center for karate classes. More than 30 years later, Shihan McGavin still takes instruction from the same teacher and now has his own dojo in downtown Paonia.
Rick and his wife, Jennifer, moved to the North Fork in 2004. With a strong desire to keep training in martial arts and no opportunities for classes in the area, he decided to start a club. Rick claims his motivation is based on his awareness that he is actually a lazy person by nature. In order to be accountable to someone, he needed to surround himself with classmates and students who would give him the proper motivation to get up in the morning and show up in the afternoon.
The first karate group, consisting of three people, would meet in the town park. Rick already had five years of teaching experience at a dojo in Louisville, Colorado. Although he claims he might not have been great at it initially, he fell into the role easily. As the group’s numbers grew, they eventually moved to the old gym in the tech center. While at least the classes were out of the weather, the heat was often turned off after hours, and students could sometimes see their breath while working out. Many of the young students who took these early classes are now adults with children of their own.
While teaching classes in the Blue Sage Center, an unfortunate accident that occurred in the 2nd Street townhouse apartments that Rick and Jennifer owned presented a golden opportunity. The building burned to the ground, and while Rick was ready to sell the land and move on, both Jennifer and Rick’s teacher from Louisville suggested that they build a dojo of their own. The design for the dojo was engineered by a friend from another karate headquarters on the front range. Constructed entirely from SIPS panels, the ample open space is well-insulated. It contains offices (where Rick still works on jewelry) and a sizable gym that looks every bit the part of a seasoned karate studio, complete with mats and equipment. The large I-beam in the center of the ceiling has a growing number of names written on it. These proud adult students have reached senior black belt status. The first class was held in the new dojo in December of 2007.
The terms sensei and shihan are titles of respect for instructors. The title sensei is likened to “teacher,” and the bearers of that title have earned at least a third-degree black belt. Shihan is more in line with “professor,” and shihans have to achieve a sixth-degree black belt or better. Sensei McGavin and Shihan McGavin have earned their titles and lent their knowledge to the sport nationally as both Rick and Jennifer have refereed several national competitions. The opportunity to travel to other locations offered them a chance to bring several students to national opens. However, COVID has pretty much put an end to their travels.
Shihan and Sensei McGavin point to karate as a skill-building sport that lends itself well to life experiences and other team-oriented sports. Students come away with a better understanding of how to move their bodies, improved balance, spatial awareness, and a host of physical skills. The mental and physical health benefits of karate are undeniable and beneficial to both children and adults alike. Preschool-age children come away from the program with better social skills and are typically better prepared to be in a classroom setting as they have learned to listen. Rick especially loves to witness their progression. He likens it to being a proud grandparent without the financial responsibilities. When older students from the dojo graduate from high school, they typically garner their fair share of scholarships, a phenomenon that Rick and Jennifer attribute to the discipline earned through karate.
Ten different classes are taught at the North Fork Karate dojo, and their students range from preschool-age children to senior citizens. Jennifer, who enjoyed working with school-age kids, now finds herself on the Delta County School Board, which takes up much of her time. The motivating factor for both instructors is that the classes offer them an opportunity to be a part of other people’s lives – many of whom they would never have come into contact with if it were not for karate. Each year, the students all perform and march in the Cherry Days parade in which the North Fork Karate dragon has become a fixture.
Students hail from all parts of the valley, and Rick is quick to point out that besides the incredible mental and health benefits the sport offers people, it also provides a community. The dojo is its own family. People become a part of something shared that has nothing to do with politics or religion. Everyone looks the same in a white karate uniform. Luckily for Shihan McGavin, he now has at least 50 or 60 people who show up in their white karate uniforms each day, offering Rick the motivation to get up and show up to teach another class, and offering his students the chance to discover the champion within themselves.
You can find your motivation and more information about North Fork Karate by visiting NorthForkKarate.com. The dojo is located at 311 2nd Street in Paonia.
