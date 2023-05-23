After many years of perfecting their skills, Cindie Sorensen of Zenzen Gardens and Alfred Eames Cellars have joined their visions together to bring the newest wine tasting room to the North Fork Valley. Nestled in the stair-stepped mesas between Paonia and Hotchkiss, Zenzen Gardens is a beautiful event venue offering panoramic views of the West Elk Mountains. The 20-acre pristine farm is known throughout the valley for its immaculate flower gardens, outdoor summer concerts and mouth-watering farm-to-table dinners. In the spring of 2023, Zenzen Gardens opened its doors as the tasting room for the traditional Spanish inspired wines crafted by Alfred Eames.
Eames spent time in Spain studying the traditional craft of making old-world style unrefined wines in French barrels as a young man. After settling into the Western Slope of the Rockies, he has devoted his life to the art of wine making. His son Devin Eames is now learning the family craft and is a vintner as well. Their high elevation vineyard, Puesta del Sol, was planted with pinot noir vines in 1990 and is only three miles from Zenzen Gardens. Eames originally created wine for his family and friends, and officially opened the Alfred Eames Cellars to the public in 2000. Eames is known for his special blends of red wines, made from grapes of Cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, syrah, merlot, pinot noir, and tempranillo. Zenzen gardens is proud to offer these exquisite wines to their guests while enjoying a stunning mountain view and surrounded by gardens.
Cindie Sorensen, proprietress of Zenzen Gardens, lives on the property fulltime and has combined her professional interior design, construction, and landscaping skills to create inviting spaces where you can relax and take in all the beauty of the property. At Zenzen Gardens you can enjoy a glass of wine under the shaded veranda of Cindie’s gorgeous straw bale home, relax in comfortable lounge seating or on the European-stone sitting walls. Visitors can take in the surrounding oasis of stunning flower gardens, the pristine pond, and unobstructed views of the mountains and lush green fields. If you are lucky, you will experience deer grazing, foxes playing, and birds visiting the property. Come dance barefoot on the clover lawn as you take in a concert at the Mountain View Stage or in the historic barn on a Saturday evening. Come sip on a glass of local wine and let yourself slow down, relax, breathe the fresh air, and take in the beauty of the property.
Sorensen’s vision expands to the beautiful lodging and glamping she offers at Zenzen Gardens. Guests from around the world come to this magical oasis to experience a different way of being. This 20-acre farm is home to the original, beautifully designed Elderberry Farmhouse, the Zinnia and Cosmo glamping tents, and the newly remodeled, original bunkhouse known as the Violet Cottage. Cindie’s vast knowledge of design, creating luxury interior residences coast to coast, and her keen eye for detail show in each of her one-of-a-kind rooms. She combines her world travels, family antiques, and love of comfort to each of her guests. Each beautifully designed room is adorned with hand-picked items from her world travels and family heirlooms from her childhood. With delightful spaces, lovely flower gardens, 20 pristine acres to explore and endless adventures to have in the North Fork Valley, Zenzen Gardens is the perfect place for people to unwind, relax, and sink into nature.
Guests are also welcome to join in the other festivities that Zenzen Garden offers, including outdoor summer concerts, farm-to-table dinners, tapas on Thursday evening, Saturday evening dinners, and of course wine tasting. Wine tastings are available from 11:00 am to 6:00pm, and the tasting room is open till 8:00 pm on Thursday nights for Tapas and Wine. ZenZen will be featuring guest chefs throughout the summer to create mouth-watering meals from the organic bread basket of the North Fork Valley. As a special event venue, Zenzen Gardens is also available for weddings, celebrations, private parties, classes, retreats, festivals, and/or workshops. Please see the website for the event calendar, or to inquire about booking for lodging or special events. Sorensen and Eames are excited to share their joint vision with all visitors and community and look forward to seeing you this season.
