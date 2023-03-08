Do you know what’s so great about owning a wellness center? (And, maybe, not so great?!) Everything that is good, is about wellness. The word for good in Hebrew is tov and literally means functional and harmonious. The function and harmony at the wellness center need to be brought to my home and self-care routines. A great way to do this is through spring cleaning. With the spring equinox on the way, I am inspired to lighten the load, and focus on what’s most important.
Dr. Elizabeth Markle, of Open Source Wellness, described "behavioral pharmacy," as delivery system for health behavior change based on doctors' prescriptions and patients' own motivation. She and her team serve and train others to minister with these four pillars informing their work: Nourish, Move, Connect, and Be. I believe that Dr. Markle’s work will change the medical system over time, and more importantly, is changing people’s lives for the better right now. I’d like to invite you to use these pillars as a tool to choose new habits, inspire new practices, and create cleansing for yourself this spring.
Nourish
There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all wellness or nutrition plan. There are principles that serve us well and room to play with tastes, sensations, and experiences. If you are thinking about cleansing this spring, there are endless possibilities waiting at the tips of your itching fingers when you type the word “cleanse” into your search engine. Here are a few simple, locally sourced cleanse options: Get your greens on! Huge salads with cilantro thrown in is a great way to alkalize the body. Cilantro is an easy way to cleanse metals out of the system. What about dandelion salads? Thistle lemonade is also an excellent way to deal with those pesky weeds in the spring.
Move
This one is easy. If you haven’t been moving, get on up and start gently introducing movement into your life. The Essentrics Youtube Channel teaches an incredible system of movement that helps you lengthen the body, strengthening and toning, while turning on your fascia and muscle cells to produce mitochondria. You can find free workouts and also specific routines for getting your body out of pain with a simple YouTube search.
Walk with a friend. Have a dance party. Start a new yoga or movement class of your choice. Hike. Play at the park. Childlike movement is so therapeutic. Movement is medicine and doing it in your community, is my next point.
Connect
Water goes under the bridge. Seasons come and seasons go. These are clichés for a very good reason. As we soon will be watching the earth wake up, yield flowers and turn green again, so are we able to entertain the idea of forgiveness and reconciliation. Let’s cleanse bitterness and hardness of heart, and also take the time to cultivate joy in the presence of those who are our safe places. Experience love and grow deeper in relationships. May the blessing of connection bloom for you this spring.
Be
I often end my fitness classes with the pep talk that we work out not to feel good or look good, but explain that these are just side effects. The core reason behind the work is to release stress and create energy to be! You are the only person in the world who can love and serve and connect in the way that you can. You are the gift this world is waiting for. Who are you becoming? What are you desiring to create? What is holding you back? Take some time to consider your purpose and then attack it with baby steps. Spend a few minutes every day connecting with your aspirations and goals. This is the final and most important step of spring cleaning, remembering to be in all your glorious light. Just be.
