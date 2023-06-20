Student art at the libraries
The North Fork Libraries have student artwork on display this summer! North Fork High School, Paonia K8, and Hotchkiss K8 student work will be on display at Hotchkiss and Paonia Libraries. North Fork Montessori student work will be on display at Crawford Library. Visit the libraries during open hours to view student work. These displays are featured as part of the 2023 Summer Reading Program “All Together Now.” For more information on library hours and the Summer Reading Program, visit www.deltalibraries.org
